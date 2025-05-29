When do the 2025 NBA Finals start? Here's the full schedule and how to watch

The Oklahoma City Thunder are roaring into the 2025 NBA Finals.

Top-seeded Oklahoma City was crowned Western Conference champions Wednesday night with a Game 5 home rout of the No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves. It's the first conference title for the Thunder since the 2012 postseason and their second since relocating from Seattle to OKC in 2008-09.

NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. enter the NBA Finals having lost just 18 total games across the regular season and postseason. The Thunder went 68-14 in the regular season, tying for the sixth-most victories in NBA history. They then swept the No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies to open playoffs before outlasting three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the No. 4 Denver Nuggets in a seven-game battle.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became the first guard to win NBA MVP since 2018.

Now, after eliminating the Anthony Edwards-led Wolves in five games, the Thunder sit one series victory away from securing their first championship in OKC. The franchise's lone title was won in the 1979 Finals by the Seattle SuperSonics.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

OKC will need to get past either the No. 3 New York Knicks or No. 4 Indiana Pacers in order to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Indiana currently holds a commanding 3-1 series lead over New York in the Eastern Conference Finals.

So, when and where will the NBA Finals tip off? Here's what to know:

Who has home-court advantage in the 2025 NBA Finals?

The Thunder will have home-court advantage in the NBA Finals regardless of opponent due to recording a superior regular-season record.

What is the format for the NBA Finals?

The NBA Finals are best-of-seven with a 2-2-1-1-1 format. Oklahoma City will host Games 1 and 2, along with the potential Games 5 and 7.

What day do the NBA Finals start?

The NBA Finals begin Thursday, June 5.

2025 NBA Finals schedule

Game 1: Knicks/Pacers at Thunder -- Thursday, June 5, 8:30 p.m. ET

Knicks/Pacers at Thunder -- Thursday, June 5, 8:30 p.m. ET Game 2: Knicks/Pacers at Thunder -- Sunday, June 8, 8 p.m. ET

Knicks/Pacers at Thunder -- Sunday, June 8, 8 p.m. ET Game 3: Thunder at Knicks/Pacers -- Wednesday, June 11, 8:30 p.m. ET

Thunder at Knicks/Pacers -- Wednesday, June 11, 8:30 p.m. ET Game 4: Thunder at Knicks/Pacers -- Friday, June 13, 8:30 p.m. ET

Thunder at Knicks/Pacers -- Friday, June 13, 8:30 p.m. ET Game 5 (if necessary): Knicks/Pacers at Thunder -- Monday, June 16, 8:30 p.m. ET

Knicks/Pacers at Thunder -- Monday, June 16, 8:30 p.m. ET Game 6 (if necessary): Thunder at Knicks/Pacers -- Thursday, June 19, 8:30 p.m. ET

Thunder at Knicks/Pacers -- Thursday, June 19, 8:30 p.m. ET Game 7 (if necessary): Knicks/Pacers at Thunder -- Sunday, June 22, 8 p.m. ET

What TV channel are the NBA Finals on?

All NBA Finals games will air on ABC.

Where to stream the NBA Finals live online

The action will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.