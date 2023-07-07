NBA Summer League

NBA fans troll Hornets after Scoot Henderson's strong summer league start

Henderson scored 13 first-quarter points in his summer league debut

By Eric Mullin

Should the Hornets already be regretting the choice they made with the No. 2 pick in last month's NBA draft? Some believe so.

No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson got off to a blazing hot start in his Las Vegas Summer League debut on Friday. The dynamic Trail Blazers guard poured in 13 first-quarter points on 5-for-7 shooting against the Houston Rockets, adding three rebounds and three assists.

Henderson scored in a variety of ways, flashing his explosiveness on a pair of finishes at the rim, knocking down two pull-up mid-range jumpers and splashing home a 3.

Henderson added another two points, two rebounds and three assists before exiting the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. He finished with 15 points on 5-for-13 shooting overall.

Henderson's strong first impression came on the heels of an up-and-down showing from No. 2 pick Brandon Miller in the California Classic. Miller scored 18 points in Charlotte's opener followed by a six-point, seven-assist outing. He also racked up a combined 15 fouls (there is a 10-foul limit in summer league) and 10 turnovers over the two contests.

While it's obviously way too early to definitively say the Hornets made the wrong pick, NBA Twitter has already begun trolling the franchise.

Miller will have a chance to silence the critics when he takes on No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs later on Friday.

