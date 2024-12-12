NBA Cup semifinals matchups, schedule, how to watch and more

Then there were four.

The 2024 NBA Cup quarterfinals concluded Wednesday, with the Houston Rockets booking the last spot in the final four.

With the Los Angeles Lakers, last year's first ever tournament champions, and the Boston Celtics, the reigning NBA champions, both eliminated in group stage play, one of the last remaining teams will be a fresh winner for the league.

So, what are the matchups and how can you catch the action? Here's what to know for the NBA Cup semifinals:

What are the NBA Cup semifinals matchups?

Only four teams remain -- two from each conference.

The Eastern Conference matchup was set first, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will face Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

On the other side out West, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder will meet the up-and-coming Houston Rockets.

What is the NBA Cup semifinals schedule?

Both games will be played on Saturday, Dec. 14. Hawks-Bucks tips off at 4:30 p.m. ET, while Rockets-Thunder follows at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Where are the NBA Cup semifinals?

With the quarterfinals done, the action moves to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the semifinals and final.

How to watch the NBA Cup semifinals on TV

Hawks-Bucks will be broadcast on TNT. Rockets-Thunder will air on ABC.

Where to stream the NBA Cup semifinals online

Hawks-Bucks will be available to stream on TNTdrama.com and the TNT mobile app. Rockets-Thunder will be available on WatchESPN and the ESPN mobile app.

When is the NBA Cup Final?

The 2024 NBA Cup Final in Las Vegas will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Tipoff time is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and it will be broadcast on ABC, with streams available on WatchESPN and the ESPN mobile app.

The Emirates NBA Cup 2024, the league’s second-annual in-season competition, is set to tip off on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Featuring new colors and designs, GALvanize reporter Drew Jones ranks the best and worst Emirates NBA Cup courts.