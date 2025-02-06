Warriors acquire Heat's Jimmy Butler in multi-team trade, report says

The Warriors appear to have made their big splash.

Golden State is finalizing a blockbuster trade to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat and is parting with Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round draft pick, ESPN's Shams Charania reported, citing sources, shortly before the Warriors' game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

Per Charania, Lindy Waters III and Miami's Josh Richardson are headed to the Detroit Pistons as part of the five-team deal, and Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report and The Stein Line reported Schroder will go to the Jazz and Anderson will go to the Toronto Raptors.

As part of the deal, Warriors' Lindy Waters III and Heat's Josh Richardson are headed to the Detroit Pistons, sources said. https://t.co/JPBWVEnPZJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2025

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

So the players we've got on the move, per sources:



GSW: Jimmy Butler

DET: Lindy Waters, Josh Richardson

Miami: Andrew Wiggins, P.J. Tucker

Utah: Dennis Schroder

TOR: Kyle Anderson — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 6, 2025

Additionally, Charania reported that Butler has agreed to a new two-year, $121 million contract extension with Golden State.

New Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler has agreed to a new two-year, $121 million extension with the franchise through 2026-27, sources tell me and @WindhorstESPN. Butler is declining his 2025-26 player option for this new $121M deal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2025

This story will be updated ...