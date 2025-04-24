NBA

Warriors' Jimmy Butler suffers pelvis contusion after hard fall in Game 2 vs. Rockets

The Warriors star was undercut by Rockets guard Amen Thompson while attempting to grab a rebound.

By Ali Thanawalla

Forward Jimmy Butler was ruled out of the Warriors' game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night due to a pelvis contusion after a scary fall to the Toyota Center floor.

Butler will undergo an MRI on Thursday, the Warriors announced.

Butler was undercut by Rockets guard Amen Thompson while attempting to rebound a missed shot.

Butler remained down for a minute before getting back to his feet, walking to the other end of the court to shoot the two free throws.

After Butler split the free throws, he stayed in the game for a few possessions before leaving and limping to the locker room.

The Warriors ruled Butler out midway through the second quarter.

With Butler in the locker room and guard Brandin Podziemski battling through an illness, coach Steve Kerr put Jonathan Kuminga into the game.

Kuminga hadn't played in the Warriors' last three games, but in an emergency, Kerr turned to the fourth-year NBA forward.

Butler scored three points and grabbed two rebounds in eight minutes before exiting.

NBAJimmy Butler
