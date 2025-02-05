Bucks send Khris Middleton to Wizards in trade for Kyle Kuzma: Report

Another trade involving an NBA All-Star has been executed.

Days after the Luka Dončić-Anthony Davis and De'Aaron Fox-Zach LaVine trades, the Milwaukee Bucks reportedly are sending Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma.

ESPN's Shams Charania first reported news of the deal, which also includes AJ Johnson and a pick swap going to Washington and Patrick Baldwin Jr. and a second-round pick going to Milwaukee.

Kuzma, 29, goes from the team with the worst record in the NBA to a team that entered the season with title aspirations. The Bucks (26-22) sit at No. 5 in the East as of Feb. 5, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will always make them dangerous.

Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points in 32 games this season, which was his fourth in Washington. He previously played four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, helping the team win the NBA Finals in 2020 as a key reserve. There are two more years left on Kuzma's contract after this season.

Middleton, 33, spent the last 12 seasons in Milwaukee after getting traded in 2013 following his rookie year with the Detroit Pistons. He was named an All-Star three times and helped the team win the NBA Finals in 2021, averaging 23.6 points per game during their playoff run.

In recent years, Middleton has dealt with various injuries -- including double ankle surgery last offseason that has hindered his 2024-25 campaign. He's averaging 12.6 points while playing just over 23 minutes per game, the lowest since his rookie season. Middleton has a player option for $34 million next year before potentially becoming a free agent in 2026.

The other two pieces in the trade, Johnson and Baldwin, have been largely unproven in their young careers. Johnson was drafted 23rd overall last June and played just seven games as a Buck. Baldwin has 91 games of experience over three seasons with the Wizards and Golden State Warriors, averaging 3.7 points in limited action.

The NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday, Feb. 6, at 3 p.m. ET.