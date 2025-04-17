Bucks' Damian Lillard is off blood-thinning meds and could return for playoffs

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is off blood-thinning medication and has been cleared for full basketball activity, a major step forward in his return from the deep vein thrombosis that has kept him out for the last month.

The Bucks still aren’t indicating exactly when the seven-time All-NBA performer might play again, though he has been ruled out for their first playoff game. The Bucks are seeded fifth in the Eastern Conference and open the playoffs Saturday at Indiana against the fourth-seeded Pacers.

“This could have been career threatening,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said. “Or it was. The fact there’s a very good chance he's going to play in the playoffs for us, that’s a godsend.”

Lillard last played in a game March 18. The Bucks announced a week later that Lillard had deep vein thrombosis in his right calf and was undergoing blood-thinning medication.

Deep vein thrombosis is an abnormal clot within a vessel where the congealing of blood blocks the flow through on the way back to the heart.

“We’re thrilled for Dame,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said Thursday in a statement. “Our priority has always been Dame’s health. We’re grateful to our medical team for diagnosing and treating his DVT at an early stage, and for the world-renowned hematology specialists at Mayo Clinic. Every step of Dame’s recovery has been at the direction of world-class medical professionals and their specific and strict protocols that have allowed for Dame’s safe and healthy return to play.”

Lillard's return enabled him to participate in the Bucks' Thursday practice.

“We didn’t go a lot live today, but he was in practice throughout practice today," Rivers said. "Now we’ve just got to see where he’s at physically. It’s going to take a minute.”

Lillard, 34, finished the regular season ranked 10th in scoring (24.9) and 10th in assists (7.1). He earned his ninth All-Star Game selection this year.

Milwaukee went 10-4 without Lillard over its last 14 regular-season games and enters the playoffs on an eight-game winning streak.

But the Bucks still know they're a much better team when Lillard's on the floor.

“We've gone from thinking it was like 99% out to now, very positive signs that he's going to be in at some point,” Rivers said.

Rivers said he's hoping Lillard could return at some point in this series but added: “I just don't know.”

