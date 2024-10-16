Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James' son Bronny James says his ‘days aren't normal anymore' one year after cardiac arrest

One year after LeBron James’ 20-year-old son suffered cardiac arrest during a workout at USC, he reflected on how his life has changed. 

By Olivia Evans | E! Online

Bronny James
(Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images)

Originally appeared on E! Online

Bronny James is fighting an uphill battle.

One year after suffering cardiac arrest during a workout at the University of Southern California — where he attended school for his freshman year until entering the 2024 NBA Draft — LeBron James' son is reflecting on how the incident changed his life.

“My days aren’t normal anymore,” James admitted in a Men’s Health profile published Oct. 15. “I still feel like I’m getting back, I’m getting back to where I was.”

The heart episode — which occurred because of a congenital heart defect, or an abnormality that can be treated — happened on what felt like an otherwise “normal” day until he blacked out midway through a running drill. And in the moment, he wasn’t sure what the ramifications would be.

“At the point when it happened, there were a whole bunch of categories that what had happened could fall under, so yeah,” James explained. “There were a whole lot of emotions.”

Still, the 20-year-old admitted that the incident was a catalyst in him really taking care of his health.

“I got real on top of my routines to get back to where I was,” James recalled. “I had to do breathing exercises and stuff. It was a total reset. I have to stay on top of my heart medications.”

And now, his road to recovery has seen him drafted by his father’s team. Indeed, the father-son duo will join forces on the court this season for the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I don’t have any words,” LeBron James — who, along with Bronny, is also dad to his and Savannah James' kids Bryce, 17, and Zhuri, 9 — gushed of his eldest’s achievement to reporters at Lakers media day last month. “I can speak about me when it comes to him. I’m just a loss for words. Pure joy, man.”

LeBron added, “Just super proud of him to get to this point. He’s a man, and he’s ready to go.”

Meanwhile, Savannah shared her support on social media by sharing a photo of her husband and son sitting side-by-side in Lakers gear.

“Wow,” she wrote in an Instagram Story last month. “No words can express this gratitude.”

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles LakersBronny James
