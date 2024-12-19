Reported break-in at Massachusetts home of Jaylen Brown's mother under investigation

It appears Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown could be the latest professional athlete to be targeted by thieves.

It's still very much an active investigation, but according to The Boston Globe, police in Wellesley, Massachusetts, found a broken window Sunday at Brown's mother's house. Now they're investigating, searching for whoever is responsible.

The incident happened on Sunday. Brown was not at the home at the time, as the Celtics were in Washington, D.C., for a game against the Wizards, but his mom and nephew were.

Aside from the broken window, police said it did not appear as if anything had been disturbed inside the home, and nothing was taken from the home.

Wellesley police said in a statement Thursday morning, "We are vigorously investigating this breaking and entering, as we do all residential breaks. We continue to encourage residents to utilize their home security systems if they have them."

And this might not be a random act. Several professional athletes have dealt with break-ins recently, including Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis.

Both the NBA and NFL have issued warnings to players about the growing threat. The NBA, citing FBI intelligence, specifically linked the crimes to "transnational South American Theft Groups."

Right now it is uncertain if this incident is connected to any of those, but the Globe said Brown was excused from practice on Tuesday as a result of the incident. He practiced Wednesday and appears to be on track to play Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden.

The Celtics issued a statement Thursday morning, saying, "The safety of Celtics players, families and staff is of the utmost importance to us. We are aware of the incident and are working with authorities. The team will have no further comment at this time."