These are the best picks from the second round of 2025 NBA Draft

The second year of the NBA's two-night draft is in the books.

Compared to the beginning of the first round, there were much more trades at the front as teams scrambled to add some of the better prospects left.

Still, there were a couple of possible steals coming beyond the 30s, including a stretch center and a Duke product.

Let's analyze the second round of the 2025 draft further with some of the best picks on the night:

Maxime Raynaud, C, Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings picked arguably one of the more intriguing center prospects in the draft at No. 42. Raynaud is a 22-year-old 7-foot-1 French center who has close ties to Victor Wembanyama off the hardwood. In some ways, their games are similar. Raynaud is a strong rebounder on both ends of the court, while having the prized trait of shooting at his size. The Stanford product hit 34.7% of his 3s this past season on 5.5 attempts. That gives a rebuilding Sacramento something key to work with as he looks to get good minutes behind Domantas Sabonis.

Chaz Lanier, G/F, Detroit Pistons

The Pistons are coming off a promising season of their own, making the playoffs after a disastrous run under Monty Williams. They added to their young core with 6-foot-4 guard Chaz Lanier at No. 37. The one-season Tennessee Volunteer played four seasons at North Florida before making the switch, averaging 18 points per game. His biggest trait is the mix of his 3-point volume and percentage. Lanier, 23, shot 39.5% from deep on 8.2 attempts, which could help him with minutes early as a catch-and-shoot option for Cade Cunningham.

Tyrese Proctor, G/F, Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland finished as the No. 1 seed out East and finally built an identity in the post-LeBron James era(s). But the Cavs disappointingly fell short in the playoffs in the second round, still needing some areas of growth. They added to their wing department at No. 49, nabbing Duke's Tyrese Proctor. Proctor, 6-foot-5, can play on and off the ball and averaged 12.4 points on a stacked Blue Devils team that had three top-10 picks this draft. Proctor, 21, had a solid shooting split of 45/40/68. The free-throw percentage is likely a one off given he went 87% as a freshman and 75.5% as a sophomore, though the downward trend is something to watch.

Rasheer Fleming, F, Phoenix Suns

The Suns were aggressive in the second round and moved up to pick first. With Kevin Durant gone, Phoenix took 6-foot-9 forward Rasheer Fleming out of Saint Joseph's. The soon-to-be 21-year-old averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists on a 53/39/74 shooting split. Of course, he's nowhere near Durant's level and longevity, but with the Suns desperately needing more young talent at cheaper costs, there's no wonder they went all out for someone like Fleming. He should get key minutes from the get go.

Kam Jones, G, Indiana Pacers

The reigning Eastern Conference champs added to their wing core at No. 38, taking Marquette wing Kam Jones. The 23-year-old played all four seasons with the program, most recently averaging 19.2 points, 5.9 assists. 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals, all college bests. The 6-foot-4 guard shot 48% from the floor, 31% from deep and 64.8% from the charity stripe. He did shoot 39% from deep as a freshman and 40.6% as a junior both on strong volume, but his free-throw percentages have typically been in the 60s. Still, with Tyrese Haliburton set to miss significant time with his torn Achilles, Jones could get his moments to show what he can bring to a hopeful contender.

