NBA Playoffs

NBA Suspends Hawks' Dejounte Murray for Altercation With Ref After Loss to Celtics

Murray has been the Hawks' second-leading scorer in their series against Boston

By Eric Mullin

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Dejounte Murray suspended for Game 5 vs. C's after ref altercation originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Atlanta Hawks will have to fight to keep their season alive without one of their best players.

Dejounte Murray has been suspended one game by the NBA for "making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing" a referee following Atlanta's Game 4 loss to the Boston Celtics, the league announced on Monday.

As the final horn sounded at State Farm Arena on Sunday, Murray appeared to intentionally bump into official Gediminas Petraitis before saying something right in his face. A visibly frustrated Murray then had more words for Petraitis after walking away.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The incident was captured on video.

Murray has been Atlanta's second-leading scorer behind Trae Young in the first-round series, averaging 25.3 points along with 7.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Sports

NBA 47 mins ago

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen Wins NBA Most Improved Player Award

Houston Rockets 2 hours ago

Report: Houston Rockets to Hire Former Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka

But the Hawks won't have him at their disposal as they head to Boston for Tuesday's Game 5 down 3-1.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBA PlayoffsNBABoston CelticsAtlanta Hawks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us