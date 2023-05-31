Report: Pistons give Monty Williams huge deal to become head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Monty Williams has landed on his feet.

Weeks after being fired by the Phoenix Suns, Williams has agreed to become the next head coach of the Detroit Pistons, The Athletic's Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III reported, citing sources, on Wednesday.

The Pistons reportedly are making a substantial commitment to the 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year as well, giving him a six-year deal worth a staggering $72 million.

Breaking: Monty Williams and the Detroit Pistons have agreed in principle on a six-year, $72 million deal for Williams to become the franchise’s new head coach, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. The deal is expected to be finalized in the coming days. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 1, 2023

The deal reportedly is expected to be finalized in the coming days.

This story is being updated...