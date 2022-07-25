NBA Rumors: Kings Interested in Donovan Mitchell Trade With Jazz

Kings' general manager Monte McNair has been busy this offseason trying to string together a playoff-ready roster, but he reportedly is still looking to add.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday, citing sources, that Sacramento is among seven NBA teams interested in trading for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

"Along with New York, several other teams have expressed interest to the Jazz when it comes to Mitchell, such as Washington, Miami, Toronto, Charlotte, Sacramento and Atlanta, according to sources," Charania wrote.

The New York Knicks have been frontrunners since the Mitchell trade rumors began swirling shortly after Utah sent center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, indicating the franchise's plan to rebuild. But the two teams aren't close on a deal, opening the door for others like the Kings to get involved, Charania reports.

"The Knicks’ asset pool -- up to eight first-round draft picks and young players such as Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin -- gives them a clear opportunity to acquire Mitchell, but sources say talks so far have moved slowly and the sides are far from an agreement," Charania wrote. "With three years guaranteed remaining on Mitchell’s contract, the Jazz are not operating with a sense of urgency and have the time to evaluate the best offers for the 25-year-old.

"Sources said the three-time NBA All-Star has not requested a trade or attempted to force his way out of Utah, but should the franchise move toward a full rebuild a competitor like Mitchell would prefer to be in an environment geared toward winning now, not later."

Although the Kings infamously haven't made the playoffs since the 2005-06 season, McNair is building a roster ready to win now. He surrounded his core of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis with No. 4 overall pick -- and Las Vegas NBA Summer League MVP -- Keegan Murray, traded for sharpshooter Kevin Huerter and signed Malik Monk in free agency.

Unfortunately for the Kings, the Jazz's asking price will be extremely high for Mitchell. Utah received five players, including Patrick Beverley and first-round pick Walker Kessler, along with four first-round picks and a first-round pick swap in 2026 in its blockbuster Gobert trade with the Wolves.

The Jazz could be looking for an even bigger return for the three-time All-Star Mitchell, who is just 25 years old and has three years remaining on his contract (and a fourth-year player option).

Sacramento's biggest need heading into the 2022-23 season is defense, and that is far from Mitchell's strong part of his game. But any time a proven, young All-Star scorer is on the trade block, it's certainly worth looking into.