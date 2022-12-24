NBA

NBA Rumors: Domantas Sabonis Suffered Right Hand Injury in Kings-Wizards

It's still unclear how much time, if any, Sabonis would miss

By Tristi Rodriguez

Report: Sabonis suffered right hand injury in Kings-Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings suffered two major losses Friday. 

After falling to the Washington Wizards 125-111 at Golden 1 Center, it was determined that star center Domantas Sabonis reportedly suffered a right-hand injury, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday, citing sources. X-Rays after the game confirmed the injury. 

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Sabonis will undergo further testing and evaluation on treatment options, per the report. 

It’s unclear if or how long Sacramento will be without their All-Star big man. The timeline for a return, per Woj, could depend on pain tolerance or the need to address a potentially more serious injury. 

Sabonis is averaging 17.9 points, a league-leading 12.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists through 31 games. He's played 10 consecutive games with a double-double. 

Sports

NFL 1 hour ago

Patrick Peterson Celebrates Vikings' Interception With Penalty Kick in End Zone

New England Patriots 2 hours ago

Watch Patriots Owner Welcome ‘Classy' Fan Who Endured Heckling in Viral Video

This story will be updated. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBASacramento Kings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us