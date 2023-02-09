NBA

NBA Players Stunned as Suns Reportedly Land Kevin Durant

Even Mikal Bridges, who reportedly was traded for Durant, reacted on social media to the stunning deal

By Eric Mullin

NBA Twitter stunned as Suns reportedly land Kevin Durant originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kevin Durant is heading to Phoenix.

Just over an hour into trade deadline day on the East Coast, the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns reportedly struck a stunning blockbuster that will send Durant out West.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The Suns gave up Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap to land Durant along with T.J. Warren.

There wasn't even an indication that Brooklyn was ready to move on from Durant in the wake of the Kyrie Irving trade. The Nets reportedly were focused on retooling the roster around the two-time Finals MVP ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.

But just days after Irving joined Luka Doncic in Dallas, Durant now teams up with Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton in the desert. The Western Conference suddenly looks much tougher than it did a week ago.

Sports

Super Bowl 57

Super Bowl Teams Have Good Reserve QB Plans in Year of the Backup

NBA

NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Traded to Suns by Nets in Blockbuster Deal

Here were some of the best reactions on Twitter from fans, players -- including Mikal Bridges -- and others to the shocking deal.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAbasketballBrooklyn NetsKevin DurantPhoenix Suns
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us