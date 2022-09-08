NBA 2K23 Ratings: Who Are the Highest-Rated Players, Rookies in the Game?

NBA 2K23 ratings: Highest-rated players, rookies in the game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The time has come to battle your friends and opponents in “NBA 2K23,” the latest installment of the NBA 2K franchise.

But if you’re going to want to win games, it’s prudent to select teams that have the best players who can lead you to success.

So, which NBA and WNBA stars and NBA rookies are the highest-rated players in the game? Let’s take a look:

Who are the highest-rated NBA players in NBA 2K23?

The title for the highest-rated player in “NBA 2K23” belongs to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who comes in at 97 overall. Five players are tied for second at 96. Here’s a look at every player rated above 90 overall:

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, Milwaukee Bucks: 97 overall

T-2. Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers: 96 overall

T-2. LeBron James, SF, Los Angeles Lakers: 96 overall

T-2. Kevin Durant, SF, Brooklyn Nets: 96 overall

T-2. Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets: 96 overall

T-2. Stephen Curry, PG, Golden State Warriors: 96 overall

7. Luka Donĉić, PG, Dallas Mavericks: 95 overall

8. Kawhi Leonard, SF, Los Angeles Clippers: 94 overall

T-9. Jayson Tatum, SF, Boston Celtics: 93 overall

T-9. Ja Morant, PG, Memphis Grizzlies: 93 overall

T-9. Jimmy Butler, SF, Miami Heat: 93 overall

12. Devin Booker, SG, Phoenix Suns: 91 overall

T-13. Trae Young, PG, Atlanta Hawks: 90 overall

T-13. Anthony Davis, C, Los Angeles Lakers: 90 overall

T-13. Chris Paul, PG, Phoenix Suns: 90 overall

Who are the highest-rated WNBA players in NBA 2K23?

Five WNBA stars have ratings higher than 90 overall, with Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson and Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart coming in tied at No. 1. Here’s a look at those ratings:

T-1. A’ja Wilson, PF, Las Vegas Aces: 96 overall

T-1. Breanna Stewart, PF, Seattle Storm: 96 overall

3. Jonquel Jones, PF, Connecticut Sun: 95 overall

T-4. Brittney Griner, C, Phoenix Mercury: 93 overall

T-4. Candace Parker, PF, Chicago Sky: 93 overall

Who are the highest-rated rookies in NBA 2K23?

No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. are tied at No. 1 for the highest-rated rookie title in “NBA 2K23.” Both are rated 78 overall, with No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren, who is out for the season with a foot injury, trailing behind them.

Here are the 12 rookies rated above 73 overall in the game:

T-1. Paolo Banchero, PF, Orlando Magic: 78 overall

T-1. Jabari Smith Jr., PF, Houston Rockets: 78 overall

3. Chet Holmgren, C, Oklahoma City Thunder: 77 overall

T-4. Keegan Murray, PF, Sacramento Kings: 76 overall

T-4. Jaden Ivey, SG, Detroit Pistons: 76 overall

T-6. Bennedict Mathurin, SG, Indiana Pacers: 74 overall

T-6. Johnny Davis, SF, Washington Wizards: 74 overall

T-8. Dyson Daniels, SG, New Orleans Pelicans: 73 overall

T-8. Jeremy Sochan, PF, San Antonio Spurs: 73 overall

T-8. Jalen Duren, C, Detroit Pistons: 73 overall

T-8. Ochai Agbaji, SG, Utah Jazz: 73 overall

T-8. AJ Griffin, SF, Atlanta Hawks: 73 overall