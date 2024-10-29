Who is performing the national anthem for World Series Game 4 at Yankee Stadium?

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter Tuesday night in with a dominant 3-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the World Series. But Game 4 at Yankee Stadium promises to be a show, if for no other reason than the singing talent on the field.

After a beautiful performance of the national anthem Monday night by Leslie Odom Jr., many are wondering who is singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" for Game 4?

The answer is music star and actress Ashanti.

Who is singing the national anthem for World Series Game 4?

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ashanti will sing the national anthem for Game 4 of the World Series around 7:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 02: Ashanti attends Fat Joe & Friends In Concert at The Apollo Theater on April 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Who is Ashanti?

Ashanti is a music star of more than two decades who has won one Grammy Award and received eight Grammy nominations. She's had two Billboard number one hits including the single "Foolish" and a collaboration with Ja Rule "Always On Time." Both songs were out in 2002. She also had the 2002 hit "What's Luv?" with Fat Joe, which reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100.

She is also the CEO of Written Entertainment, a music label she started based in New York City.

Ashanti has continued to perform and release music, along with appearing in a number of television programs and films.

She's a native New Yorker who was born in Glen Cove, New York and attended Glen Cove High School.

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Ja Rule and Ashanti perform on stage during the Macy's fireworks display celebrating the United States 247th independence day on July 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Getty Images NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 12: Ja Rule, Ashanti, and DJ Cassidy attend Pass The Mic Live at Prudential Center on May 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Are Ashanti and Nelly married?

Ashanti is part of a music powerhouse couple after marrying singer Nelly in December 2023, PEOPLE reported.

Nelly has won three Grammy Awards himself during his music career.

Ashanti and Nelly welcomed a child into their family in July.

Who is performing 'God Bless America' at the World Series for Game4?

Actress and singer Shoshana Bean will be performing "God Bless America" during Game 4 of the World Series.

Bean currently stars in Alicia Keys' Broadway musical hit "Hell's Kitchen." She has been nominated for two Tonys for her work in "Mr. Saturday Night" and "Hell's Kitchen." She also starred in "Wicked" and "Waitress" on Broadway, among a number of other acting credits.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Shoshana Bean performs on stage during Family Equality's Night at the Pier on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Family Equality )

When is Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Game 4?

The Dodgers and Yankees will be back at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

What time does Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Game 4 start?

First pitch is slated for 5:08 p.m. PT.

What TV channel is Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Game 4 on?

Dodgers-Yankees Game 4 will air on Fox.

How to stream Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Game 4 live

The action will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series schedule

Here's a look at the remaining World Series schedule (* = if necessary):

Game 4: Dodgers at Yankees, Oct. 29, 5:08 p.m. PT

Game 5*: Dodgers at Yankees, Oct. 30, 5:08 p.m. PT

Game 6*: Yankees at Dodgers, Nov. 1, 5:08 p.m. PT

Game 7*: Yankees at Dodgers, Nov. 2, 5:08 p.m. PT

How many World Series sweeps have there been?

The Dodgers are looking to become the 22nd team to sweep the World Series.

When was the last World Series sweep?

As previously mentioned, the most recent World Series sweep was the Giants' 2012 championship triumph over the Tigers.

Has a team ever come back from down 3-0 to win the World Series?

Only one team in MLB history has overcome a 3-0 playoff series deficit, but it didn't come in the World Series.

The 2004 Boston Red Sox erased a 3-0 ALCS deficit against the Yankees en route to winning the franchise's first championship since 1918.