NASCAR Power Rankings: Tyler Reddick Grabs Second Win at Indianapolis

NASCAR Power Rankings: Tyler Reddick grabs second win at Indy originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway – the racing capital of the world – never disappoints.

Sunday’s Cup Series race was chaotic at times, with three cautions in the final stage and a controversial overtime restart. But it ended with Tyler Reddick in victory lane for the second straight road course race.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Looking ahead, the series heads to Michigan Raceway next week for its annual trip to the Irish Hills.

So, who is the driver to beat after 22 races? Here’s our power rankings with just four races to go before the playoffs:

1. Chase Elliott

Last week: 1

Elliott’s streak of five straight top-two finishes ended when he was spun from second place in the final laps. He still recovered to finish 16th and extended his points lead to 125 over Ryan Blaney. The maximum amount of points you can score in a race is 60, so Elliott has cleared the field by over two full races.