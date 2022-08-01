NASCAR

NASCAR Power Rankings: Tyler Reddick Grabs Second Win at Indianapolis

With four weeks to go before the playoffs, the race is heating up

NASCAR Power Rankings: Tyler Reddick grabs second win at Indy originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway – the racing capital of the world – never disappoints.

Sunday’s Cup Series race was chaotic at times, with three cautions in the final stage and a controversial overtime restart. But it ended with Tyler Reddick in victory lane for the second straight road course race.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Looking ahead, the series heads to Michigan Raceway next week for its annual trip to the Irish Hills.

So, who is the driver to beat after 22 races? Here’s our power rankings with just four races to go before the playoffs:

1. Chase Elliott

Sports

deshaun watson

Deshaun Watson Suspension: What Does It Mean, What Happens Next?

NFL

What You Might Have Missed During the 2022 NFL Offseason

Last week: 1

Elliott’s streak of five straight top-two finishes ended when he was spun from second place in the final laps. He still recovered to finish 16th and extended his points lead to 125 over Ryan Blaney. The maximum amount of points you can score in a race is 60, so Elliott has cleared the field by over two full races.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/6CRHhshQFF

— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC)
https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR #Verizon200 pic.twitter.com/U0t2CBd4cM

— Steve Luvender (@steveluvender)
https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR

ðº : @nbc pic.twitter.com/AhgmlenNzJ

— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC)
https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR #TheBrickyard@TylerReddick | @RCRracing pic.twitter.com/QhWEQkk9HE

— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS)

First four out: William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Daniel Suarez, Alex Bowman

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NASCAR
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us