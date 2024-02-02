NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum 2024: How to watch, race format, entry list and more

NASCAR is back -- sort of.

The 2024 season will kick off in Los Angeles this weekend for the annual Busch Light Clash. For the third straight year, the preseason exhibition race will be held on a makeshift track at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

While the season-opening Daytona 500 is still more than two weeks away, this is a chance for drivers to get back into a rhythm at a unique and star-studded event.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the race weekend:

What is the Clash at the Coliseum?

The Clash is a yearly preseason event where drivers race for money and bragging rights. There aren't any implications for the championship, but that has never deterred drivers from going all out to win.

Traditionally, the Clash was held at Daytona International Speedway. The first Clash took place in 1979 and the event stayed at Daytona through 2021. In 2022, NASCAR moved the race to Hollywood in a first-of-its-kind plan to build a racetrack inside of an Olympic stadium. The temporary course is 0.25-miles in length and has now been rebuilt for three consecutive years before being torn down shortly after the race.

The season-opening Clash exhibition race got a taste of West Coast flavor in 2022, marking a historic first visit to the tradition-rich Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The event was contested around a quarter-mile asphalt oval that was built around the facility's football field. Photo taken at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

When is the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum 2024?

The 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is set for Sunday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Before the feature event on Sunday night, there will be activity on the track all weekend long. Here's the full schedule for the NASCAR Cup Series' trip to Los Angeles and how to watch each event:

Saturday, Feb. 3

Practice: 6:10 p.m. ET, FS1 and FOXSports.com

Heat races: 8:30 p.m. ET, FS1 and FOXSports.com

Sunday, Feb. 4

Last chance qualifying race: 6:40 p.m. ET, FOX and FOXSports.com

Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum: 8 p.m. ET, FOX and FOXSports.com

What is the format for the Clash at the Coliseum in 2024?

The 36 drivers will be split into three groups for nine practice sessions (three for each group) on Saturday. In the third and final session for each group, each driver's fastest lap time will determine the starting lineup for the Saturday night heat races.

There will be four heat races on Saturday night. The fastest driver in practice starts first in the first heat race, the second-fastest starts first in the second heat race and so on (fifth-fastest starts second in the first heat race, sixth-fastest starts second in the second heat race, etc.). Each heat race will be 25 green-flag laps, with the top five finishers in each heat race automatically advancing to Sunday's main event.

The 16 drivers who do not advance out of the heat races will compete in the last chance qualifier (LCQ) on Sunday. The LCQ will be a 75-lap race where only the top two finishers advance to the main event. That brings the total number of drivers for the Clash to 22, with the 23rd and final spot being given to the driver who finished the highest in the 2023 points standings that is not already locked in.

The Clash will be a 150-lap race divided into two 75-lap stages, with only green-flag laps counting. The starting lineup will be set by the results of the heat races and LCQ.

This graphic explains the format for the 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. (Image courtesy of NASCAR)

Who is racing in the Clash at the Coliseum 2024? Here's the entry list

There are 36 drivers set to compete in the Clash -- and it'll be the first chance for fans to see some drivers with new teams, different paint schemes and fresh sponsors for the 2024 season. Rookies Josh Berry, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar will make their debuts with new teams, while returning drivers Justin Haley and Noah Gragson, among others, have changed organizations.

Here's the full entry list:

No. 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing

No. 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske

No. 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

No. 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

No. 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports

No. 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing

No. 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

No. 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 15, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing

No. 16, Josh Williams, Kaulig Racing

No. 17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

No. 19, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 20, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 21, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing

No. 22, Joey Logano, Team Penske

No. 23, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

No. 24, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 31, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing

No. 34, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports

No. 38, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports

No. 41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 42, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club

No. 43, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club

No. 45, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

No. 47, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing

No. 48, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 51, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing

No. 54, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 71, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports

No. 77, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

No. 99, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing

Favorites, drivers to watch for the Clash at the Coliseum

The first two races at the Coliseum were won by former Cup champions: Joey Logano (2022) and Martin Truex Jr. (2023). Both veterans of the sport, Logano and Truex parlayed their success in L.A. into a season-long run. Logano won the 2022 season-long championship, the second of his career, and Truex won the 2023 regular-season title. Expect Logano and Truex to again compete for the win in 2024.

Beyond Logano and Truex, the most consistent drivers at the Coliseum through two years have been a pair of teammates: Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon of Richard Childress Racing. Busch finished second in 2022 and third in 2023, while Dillon was third in 2022 and second in 2023.

Kyle Larson is the only other driver who two top-five finishes, coming in fifth both years. And while Tyler Reddick doesn't quite have the finishing results of the aforementioned drivers (21st in 2022, 6th in 2023), he has led more laps than any driver besides Busch at the Coliseum (51).

What celebrities are attending the Clash at the Coliseum in 2024?

The Clash is always a star-studded event with it being so close to Hollywood. Last year was packed with star power -- rapper Wiz Khalifa, actor Rob Lowe, actor Joel McHale, NFL player Alvin Kamara, Heisman winner Caleb Williams, singer Gwen Stefani and actor Danny Trejo, among others.

While there isn't yet a full list of celebrities attending the event in 2024, a similar batch of stars is expected. Confirmed guests include world championship boxer Canelo Álvarez (who will serve as the grand marshal), musician Machine Gun Kelly (who will perform at halftime of the Clash) and musician Nita Strauss (who will perform the national anthem).

Los Angeles weather for Clash at the Coliseum

The weather could be spotty, according to NBC Los Angeles. There's an expected high of 61 degrees with party cloudy skies and a 24% chance of rain on Saturday. On Sunday, temperatures could reach 57 degrees, but there's a 91% chance of rain.

While they aren't able to race in the rain, the cars do have wet-weather tires and defoggers to be able to drive on a damp track surface. So, as long as rain isn't falling, the race should be able to go on.