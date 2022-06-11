NASCAR at Sonoma Schedule: How to Watch, TV, Odds, Favorites

NASCAR at Sonoma schedule: How to watch, odds, favorites originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The best race tracks generally provide three things to fans: great racing, great views and great strategy.

This week, the NASCAR Cup Series will have all three.

A trip to Wine Country is on tap, with 110 laps around Sonoma Raceway’s 12-turn, 1.99-mile road course set to be run. California native Kyle Larson won last year’s race at Sonoma before winning the championship, making him the fifth driver to do so in the same year.

Will Larson repeat, or is another competitor ready to take the chalice? Here’s everything you need to know about the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma:

Sonoma entry list

Thirty-six drivers are on the Sonoma entry list. Up to 40 cars can qualify for a race, so all 36 entrants will race on Sunday. Here's the full list:

When is the NASCAR Sonoma race?

This race weekend features a practice and qualifying session before the race on Sunday. The 36-car field will be split into two groups, and each group will get a 20-minute practice session on Saturday, June 11, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Two-round qualifying begins immediately after practice at 5:30 p.m. ET. Each group will have 20 minutes to freely run as many laps as they want, with the five fastest drivers in each group advancing. In the final round, the 10 remaining drivers will have 10 minutes to turn their fastest lap, and the quickest driver will be awarded the pole.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 begins at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 12.

How to watch NASCAR this weekend

Sonoma marks the end of FOX’s race coverage for this season, with NBC taking over starting next week at Nashville through the championship in November.

Practice and qualifying coverage on Saturday will be on FS2. All coverage on Sunday will be on FS1, with NASCAR RaceDay beginning at 2 p.m. ET and the race starting at 4 p.m. ET.

All coverage before, during and after the race can be streamed online here and in the FOX Sports app.

NASCAR standings entering Sonoma

Sonoma is the 16th of 26 regular season races, so it’s time to start thinking about the playoffs. Only 16 drivers make the playoffs, and drivers secure a berth by winning a race or scoring the most points among non-winners. Here’s a look at the current playoff standings, where winners are locked in and non-winners are fighting for every point:

Ross Chastain , 490 points, 2 wins Joey Logano , 467 points, 2 wins William Byron , 438 points, 2 wins Denny Hamlin , 319 points, 2 wins Chase Elliott , 507 points, 1 win Kyle Busch , 498 points, 1 win Kyle Larson , 444 points, 1 win Alex Bowman , 439 points, 1 win Chase Briscoe , 362 points, 1 win Kurt Busch , 333 points, 1 win Austin Cindric , 330 points, 1 win Ryan Blaney, 479 points Martin Truex Jr., 470 points Christopher Bell, 434 points Aric Almirola, 434 points Tyler Reddick, 379 points

Kevin Harvick, 377 points Erik Jones, 353 points Austin Dillon, 350 points Daniel Suarez, 319 points

Which active drivers have won at Sonoma?

Five of the 36 drivers racing Sunday have won at Sonoma: Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Harvick, Truex and Larson.

Truex leads active drivers with three Sonoma wins, including two of the last three races there. Kyle Busch is the only other active driver with multiple Sonoma wins (2), while Larson is the defending Sonoma winner.

NASCAR Sonoma betting odds, favorites, predictions

Sonoma is unlike most other road courses, from the scenery to the elevation changes and much more. So, even if a driver is a usual road course ace, this track is often tricky,

Elliott, who leads all drivers with seven road course wins, has never won at Sonoma and has a 14.4 average finish with two top-fives in five starts. The leaders in career average finish at Sonoma are Jones (12.8 in four starts), Harvick (13.2 in 20 starts), Kurt Busch (13.2 in 20 starts) and Logano (13.4 in 12 starts).

Last year, Larson held off Elliott in overtime for the victory at his home track. The 2021 champion won three road course races last season, while Elliott won two.

Here are some of the favorites to win at Sonoma, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet:

Chase Elliott, +600

Kyle Larson, +700

Martin Truex Jr., +900

Kyle Busch, +1000

Ross Chastain, +1100

Denny Hamlin, +1400

Ryan Blaney, +1500

Christopher Bell, +1500

Austin Cindric, +1500

Chase Briscoe, +1600

Tyler Reddick, +1800

Joey Logano, +1800

Kurt Busch, +2000

William Byron, +2200

Alex Bowman, +2500

Erik Jones, +4000

Kevin Harvick, +4000

