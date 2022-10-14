NASCAR at Las Vegas schedule, how to watch, stream, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022 NASCAR season is winding down, with just four races left before a champion is crowned.

In a year with a record-tying 19 different race winners, it’s finally almost time to decide who will raise the Bill France Cup. Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell are among the prime contenders, but nothing would be a surprise after this chaotic season.

There are just eight drivers left in the playoffs, and they’ll head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for their first of three chances to punch their ticket to the championship race.

Here’s everything you need to know about the South Point 400 at Las Vegas:

NASCAR Las Vegas entry list

There are 36 drivers on the entry list for Las Vegas. Since up to 40 cars can qualify for a race, all 36 teams will race on Sunday.

Ty Gibbs remains in the field, driving the No. 23 for 23XI Racing, with veteran Kurt Busch out due to a concussion for the 13th straight race. Alex Bowman will miss his third straight race after suffering a concussion three weeks ago, and Noah Gragson will fill in yet again. A.J. Allmendinger will take Gragson’s spot in the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing.

Here's the full list of participants:

36 Cup entries for Las Vegas. 15-Yeley 16-Allmendinger (was supposed to be Gragson but Gragson would be substitute for Alex Bowman if Bowman can’t race) 23-Gibbs 77-Cassill 78-McLeod pic.twitter.com/zCWv3m7GwI — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 10, 2022

What is the NASCAR Las Vegas schedule?

The 36-car field will be split into two groups, and each group will get 15 minutes of practice on Saturday, Oct. 15, beginning at 12:05 p.m. ET.

Two-round qualifying starts right after practice, around 12:45 p.m. ET. Each car will make a single lap, with the five fastest drivers in each group advancing to the final round. In the final round, the 10 drivers make a single lap and the pole is awarded to the fastest driver.

The South Point 400 at Las Vegas begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 16.

What is the NASCAR TV schedule this weekend?

Saturday, Oct. 15 (USA Network and streaming)

Sunday, Oct. 16 (NBC and streaming)

NASCAR playoff standings 2022

Four more title contenders were eliminated in the Round of 12 last week, including defending champion Kyle Larson. Rookie of the Year Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez and Alex Bowman also failed to advance.

The Round of 8 is pretty simple: Win one of the next three races and you’re locked into the Championship 4. Since there are only three races in the round, there will be at least one spot in the Championship 4 awarded based on points.

Here’s a look at the playoff standings as the Round of 8 begins, with points having been earned through regular-season and playoff performance to this point:

Chase Elliott, +31 points from 5th Joey Logano, +11 points from 5th Ross Chastain, +6 points from 5th Christopher Bell, +3 points from 5th

—

Ryan Blaney, -3 points from 4th William Byron, -3 points from 4th Denny Hamlin, -5 points from 4th Chase Briscoe, -9 points from 4th

Which drivers have won at Las Vegas?

Seven of the 36 drivers racing Sunday have won at Las Vegas: Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Larson, Logano and Hamlin.

Keselowski leads all active drivers in Las Vegas wins (3), while Harvick, Truex and Logano each have two. Busch (2009), Larson (2021) and Hamlin (2021) have one Vegas victory apiece.

Who is favored to win NASCAR this weekend?

Las Vegas is traditionally dominated by veterans, with six of the seven active winners being past Cup Series champions. The seventh in Hamlin, who has the second-most wins ever by a driver without a title (48).

Logano leads all drivers with an impressive 8.9 average finish in 18 career starts, including 17 top-20 finishes and 495 laps led. Larson (9.2 average finish in 12 starts), Truex (10.3 in 21 starts), Blaney (11.1 in 12 starts) and Busch (11.2 in 22 starts) are some of the other usual contenders in Sin City.

Bowman won the last race at Las Vegas in March after some late pit strategy, while Hamlin won the playoff race there last season.

Here are some of the odds to win at Las Vegas before practice and qualifying, courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Denny Hamlin, +575

Chase Elliott, +850

Christopher Bell, +900

Ross Chastain, +900

Kyle Larson, +900

Ryan Blaney, +1000

Tyler Reddick, +1000

William Byron, +1100

Kyle Busch, +1200

Martin Truex Jr., +1200

Joey Logano, +1600

Bubba Wallace, +1600

Kevin Harvick, +2800

Noah Gragson, +2800

Chase Briscoe, +3500

Daniel Suarez, +4000

