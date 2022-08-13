Field of Dreams

More Than 3.1 Million TV Viewers For ‘Field of Dreams' Game

The iconic line from the 1989 baseball classic holds true -- "If you build it, he will come"

MLB Field of Dreams
Getty Images

More than 3.1 million viewers watched Fox Sports' broadcast of Major League Baseball's second “Field of Dreams” game, about half of the audience for the 2021 game.

The Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Thursday night at a throwback ballpark in eastern Iowa, a short walk from the main field for the 1989 movie.

Fox Sports said Friday it was the most-watched regular-season baseball game on any network this year. The audience peaked at 3,464,000 views from 8:15 to 8:30 p.m. EDT.

The 2021 game, a wild 9-8 victory for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees, attracted nearly 6 million viewers in what MLB said was the most-watched regular-season game on any network since 1998.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Major League Baseball has not committed to returning to the site.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Field of DreamsMLB
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us