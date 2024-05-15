MLS suspends players for melee after New York City FC's match against Toronto FC

What to Know Major League Soccer has suspended multiple players for their involvement in an incident following New York City FC’s 3-2 win over Toronto FC last weekend, the league announced Wednesday.

Toronto head coach John Herdman, defender Richie Laryea and goalkeeper Sean Johnson were suspended for their team’s home match against Nashville.

Toronto forward Prince Owusu and New York City defender Strahinja Tanasijevic each received red cards for their involvement. Owusu also was suspended for the Nashville match and Tanasijevic for his team’s home match against Philadelphia.

The league's disciplinary committee also fined Orlando SC and coach Óscar Pareja for violating the league's mass confrontation policy in the 86th minute of a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Union.

A team faces disciplinary action if three or more players or coaches disrupt a match by confronting a referee or opponent. Orlando violated the policy for the second time this season after a Philadelphia defender went down in front of the net.

Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, midfielders Nicolás Lodeiro and Iván Angulo, and forward Duncan McGuire also will be fined for inciting and/or escalating the mass confrontation. The league did not disclose the amount of the fines levied against the club, coach or players.