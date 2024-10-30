MLB

Yankees redistribute ejected fans' tickets to cancer patient and family

The two ejected fans were banned from Game 5 Wednesday

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Following the Game 5 ban of two fans who ripped the ball out of Mookie Betts' hands in Game 4, the New York Yankees announced they are redistributing those tickets.

The tickets will go to a pediatric cancer patient and his family, the Yankees said ahead of the game.

Calvin Young, 15, is the cancer patient who is the recipient for the tickets. Young will attend the game with his mom and two younger brothers.

The two banned fans had tickets for Game 5 but had their money refunded.

The viral play transpired in the bottom of the first when Gleyber Torres hit a fly ball deep to right field. Betts leaped and made the catch, but two fans in the vicinity met the glove of the Dodgers star and pried the ball out of his hands.

Shortly after, the fans were escorted away from their seats and ejected from the rest of the game, which the Yankees came back to win 11-4 to force another win-or-go-home situation Wednesday.

This article tagged under:

MLBNew York Yankees
