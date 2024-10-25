Will Shohei Ohtani pitch in the World Series?

Yankees pitchers will have to deal with Shohei Ohtani in the 2024 World Series.

But New York's hitters won't see the two-way superstar.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Thursday shut down the possibility of Ohtani pitching against Aaron Judge and the Bronx Bombers in the Fall Classic.

“There is no possibility, none whatsoever,” Roberts told reporters. “Thank you for asking.”

In September, Roberts left the door open for Ohtani to possibly make his long-awaited return to the mound during the playoffs, saying "I think that you should always leave some margin, a crack in the door for any possibility."

But, days after Roberts' comments, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman called Ohtani pitching in the postseason "not really an option."

Now, the door is officially shut on Ohtani pitching in 2024.

When did Shohei Ohtani last pitch?

Ohtani's last appearance on the mound was in August 2023 as a member of the Los Angeles Angels.

Why isn't Shohei Ohtani pitching?

Weeks after that outing, Ohtani underwent Tommy John surgery to repair a UCL tear in his right throwing elbow. It was the second time that Ohtani had Tommy John, with the first coming after his debut 2018 season.

At the time of Ohtani's second surgery, the doctor who performed the procedure said he expected the two-way superstar to return to pitching in 2025.

What are Shohei Ohtani's pitching stats?

The 30-year-old right-hander boasts a 3.01 ERA over 86 career starts. In 2023, he sported a 3.14 ERA with 167 strikeouts and 55 walks across 132 innings.

What are the World Series pitching matchups?

Getting the ball first in Game 1 will be right-hander Gerrit Cole (1-0, 3.31 ERA this postseason) for the Yankees and right-hander Jack Flaherty (1-2, 7.94 ERA this postseason) for the Dodgers.

The Game 2 pitching matchup will feature Yankees southpaw Carlos Rodón (1-1, 4.40 ERA this postseason) and Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-0, 5.11 ERA this postseason).

When is Game 1 of the World Series?

The heavyweight World Series showdown between the Yankees and Dodgers gets underway Friday, Oct. 25.

What time does Game 1 of the World Series start?

First pitch from Dodger Stadium is slated for 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT.

How can I watch the World Series?

All World Series games will air on Fox.

Where to stream the World Series

The action will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

NBC LA's Olivia Garvey and NBC New York's Bruce Beck preview the 2024 World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.