How many unanimous Baseball Hall of Famers are there? Ichiro Suzuki one vote shy

Will the one non-voter please stand up?

The 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame class was revealed Tuesday, with three players making the cut: Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner. Carlos Beltran fell five percentage points short.

Suzuki and Sabathia made it in their first years on the ballot, while Wagner got in on his 10th and final time on the list.

Suzuki's induction was practically guaranteed before it was even announced, and he was even polling at 100% prior to it becoming official. However, he collected 99.7% of the votes, meaning one voter did not have Suzuki on their ballot.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The Seattle Mariners legend could've become a rare unanimous inductee, but that will not be the case. So, how many unanimous Baseball Hall of Famers are there? Here's what to know:

How many unanimous Baseball Hall of Famers are there?

There is only one unanimous Baseball Hall of Famer. That honor belongs to longtime New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera, who did so in 2019.

How many players came close to a unanimous Baseball Hall of Fame nod?

Obviously, it's extremely difficult to get 100% of the votes. With the Baseball Hall of Fame total nearing 300 players, just nine stars so far got in with over 98% of the vote. Those players are Rivera, Suzuki, Derek Jeter, Ken Griffey Jr., Tom Seaver, Nolan Ryan, Cal Ripken Jr., Ty Cobb and George Brett.

Like Suzuki, Jeter was also one vote shy of being unanimous.

Was Ichiro Suzuki a unanimous Baseball Hall of Fame selection?

No, Suzuki in 2025 was one vote shy of being a unanimous Baseball Hall of Famer, joining Jeter in terms of percentage (99.7%). Jeter was inducted in 2020. The one voter who snubbed Jeter has not been revealed to this point.

Who has the highest voting percentage in Baseball Hall of Fame history?

With Rivera being the only unanimous selection, he stands alone with the highest voting percentage in Baseball Hall of Fame history with 100%.

The top 10, along with 29-plus players who received at least 90% of the vote, can be viewed here.