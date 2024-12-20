Here are the best remaining MLB free agents

The MLB free agency period certainly hasn't been short on splashes.

Several big names have changed teams this offseason, headlined by the New York Mets luring outfielder Juan Soto from the Bronx to Queens on a record 15-year, $765 million contract.

Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell also made an in-state move, leaving the San Francisco Giants for a five-year, $162 million deal with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Following the departures of Snell and Soto, the Giants and New York Yankees welcomed new stars to town. San Francisco landed shortstop Willy Adames on a seven-year, $182 million deal, while New York beefed up its rotation by inking Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal.

The Yankees then found their Soto replacement in the trade market, acquiring outfielder Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs moved on from Bellinger after making a big trade of their own, bringing in outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros.

And the other major trade of the offseason saw starting pitcher Garrett Crochet shipped from the Chicago White Sox to the Boston Red Sox.

It's been a wild winter so far, and more big moves are still to come as a number of notable names remain unsigned. Here's an updated look at the top remaining free agents (listed alphabetically by last name):

Pete Alonso, 1B, New York Mets

The Mets' current projected lineup is headlined by Soto and Francisco Lindor, but will it also include one of the franchise's top all-time home run hitters? Alonso, 30, ranks third in franchise history with 226 homers over his first six big league seasons. The two-time Home Run Derby champion was an All-Star for a third straight season in 2024, hitting .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs and 88 RBIs in 162 games. He also enjoyed a strong postseason as New York made a stunning run to the NLCS.

Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros

A two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, Bregman has spent the first nine years of his career in Houston. After a slow start to 2024, he finished the season hitting .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs in 145 games. The 30-year-old also earned his first-career Gold Glove.

Corbin Burnes, RHP, Baltimore Orioles

Burnes, 30, made a smooth transition from the National League to American League. Following an offseason trade from the Milwaukee Brewers, the one-time Cy Young winner went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA, 181 strikeouts and 48 walks in 194.1 innings over 32 starts. He also received a fourth straight All-Star nod.

Jack Flaherty, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Flaherty had a bounce-back 2024 season, bringing his ERA down from 4.99 the year prior to 3.17. The 29-year-old, who was acquired midseason by Los Angeles from the Detroit Tigers, went 13-7 overall with 194 strikeouts and 38 walks in 162 innings across 28 starts.

Teoscar Hernández, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Hernández's decision to join the Dodgers on a one-year deal last offseason looks like a wise one. After his OPS dipped to .741 in 2023, the 32-year-old rebounded by hitting .272/.339/.501 with 33 home runs and 99 RBIs in 154 games. He also made his second All-Star Game and helped Los Angeles capture the World Series title.

Jeff Hoffman, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies

Hoffman, 31, received the first All-Star nod of his career in 2024 as he sported a 2.17 ERA with 10 saves, 89 strikeouts and 16 walks in 66.1 innings. In two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, Hoffman recorded a 2.28 ERA across 118.2 innings.

Ha-Seong Kim, INF, San Diego Padres

A strong defensive infielder, Kim saw his production at the plate dip in 2024. The 29-year-old hit .233/.330/.370 with 11 homers, 47 RBIs and 22 steals in 121 games. That followed a 2023 season where Kim posted a .749 OPS across 152 games, stole 38 bases and won a Gold Glove award. Kim's status for Opening Day is up in the air after undergoing shoulder surgery in October.

Sean Manaea, LHP, New York Mets

Manaea had a strong first season with the Mets as he returned to a full-time starting role. The 32-year-old southpaw went 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA, 184 strikeouts and 63 walks in 181.2 innings over 32 starts. It was his first season with a sub-4.00 ERA across at least 30 starts since 2021.

Joc Pederson, DH/OF, Arizona Diamondbacks

Pederson, 32, has put together three straight strong seasons at the dish, with his 2024 campaign being the best of the bunch. The two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champ hit .275/.393/.515 with 23 homers and 64 RBIs in 132 games. His .908 OPS was a career-best, as he continued to mostly face -- and feast off of -- right-handed pitchers.

Anthony Santander, OF, Baltimore Orioles

Unanimous MVPs Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani were the only players last season to hit more homers than Santander, who went yard a career-high 44 times. The 30-year-old also drove in over 100 runs for the first time with 102 RBIs, hitting .235/.308/.506 in 155 games. Santander, who's upped his OPS in each of the last three seasons, made his first All-Star Game in 2024.

Roki Sasaki, RHP, Japan

Sasaki is the latest high-profile arm joining the bigs from Japan. The 23-year-old sported a 2.02 ERA with 524 strikeouts and 91 walks in 414.2 innings across four seasons with Japanese club Chiba Lotte. He also made two starts during Japan's 2023 World Baseball Classic championship run. There's a twist to the Sasaki free agency sweepstakes, though: teams will only be able to use international bonus pool money to sign him.

Tanner Scott, LHP, San Diego Padres

The 30-year-old Scott was an All-Star for the first time in 2024. The left-handed reliever, who was traded from the Miami Marlins to the San Diego Padres midseason, recorded a 1.75 ERA with 22 saves, 84 strikeouts and 36 walks in 72 total innings.