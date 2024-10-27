Dodgers

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to play in Game 3 vs. Yankees, Dave Roberts says

Ohtani suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder on Saturday while trying to steal a base in the seventh inning.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Superstar slugger Shohei Ohtani reportedly will play Monday in Game 3 of the World Series following an injury to his shoulder, manager Dave Roberts told ESPN.

The Dodgers were victorious Saturday against the New York Yankees with a 4-2 victory, now leading the series 2-0 against their East Coast foe.

As the Boys in Blue head to the Empire State for Game 3 of the series, fans can rest assured with the comfort of knowing one of the team’s leading players will be able to participate.

During the seventh inning, Ohtani attempted to steal second base, leading to a subluxation of his left shoulder. He sat out the remaining two innings due to the blow.

In a post-game press conference Saturday, Roberts seemed optimistic about Ohtani’s condition.

“The strength was great, the great of motion was good so we’re encouraged,” he said.

Ohtani was made to undergo testing for his injury, according to the Major League Baseball.

Game 3 of the World Series is scheduled to take place at 5:08 p.m. PST Monday.

Dave Roberts said Shohei Ohtani is showing good strength and good range of motion following a shoulder injury.

This article tagged under:

DodgersBaseballLos Angeles DodgersMajor League Baseball
