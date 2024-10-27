Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to play in Game 3 vs. Yankees, Dave Roberts says

Superstar slugger Shohei Ohtani reportedly will play Monday in Game 3 of the World Series following an injury to his shoulder, manager Dave Roberts told ESPN.

The Dodgers were victorious Saturday against the New York Yankees with a 4-2 victory, now leading the series 2-0 against their East Coast foe.

As the Boys in Blue head to the Empire State for Game 3 of the series, fans can rest assured with the comfort of knowing one of the team’s leading players will be able to participate.

During the seventh inning, Ohtani attempted to steal second base, leading to a subluxation of his left shoulder. He sat out the remaining two innings due to the blow.

In a post-game press conference Saturday, Roberts seemed optimistic about Ohtani’s condition.

“The strength was great, the great of motion was good so we’re encouraged,” he said.

Ohtani was made to undergo testing for his injury, according to the Major League Baseball.

Game 3 of the World Series is scheduled to take place at 5:08 p.m. PST Monday.

