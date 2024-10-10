Roof of Rays' Tropicana Field destroyed by Hurricane Milton's landfall

The roof of Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, was destroyed after Hurricane Milton made landfall in the area Wednesday night.

Footage captured on social media showed the fabric of the roof being completely gone, with just pieces on the sides remaining following heavy winds and rain.

The field was prepared to be used as a base camp for first responders and extra shelter as the storm declined into Category 3.

NBC News confirmed via St. Pete Fire and Rescue that there are people in the stadium, who are hiding in corridors.

“Indeed, they did lose some of the roof at the Tropicana,” Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Chief Jason Dougherty said on MSNBC early Thursday local time. When asked about the status of the stadium, Dougherty said he is "sure they have a backup plan."

Milton had maximum sustained wind speeds of 120 mph, moving east-northeast at 15 mph upon making landfall. Over 1.5 million people across the state are without power.

The Rays are not using the stadium for baseball purposes as they are not competing in the playoffs.