"MLB The Show 25" announced Tuesday that rising stars Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz and Gunnar Henderson will be the cover athletes on its upcoming video game.

It's the first time "MLB The Show" has featured three athletes on the same cover. The game is scheduled to hit the market on March 18.

Your 2025 @MLBTheShow cover stars are Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz and Gunnar Henderson ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/zx90he3Za5 — MLB (@MLB) January 28, 2025

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Skenes, 22, was last season's National League Rookie of the Year. The hard-throwing right-hander recently stirred a frenzy when his coveted rookie card was unveiled by an 11-year-old from the Los Angeles area. The card could hold a high value considering the potentially bright future ahead for Skenes, who finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting.

He finished the season 11-4 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts.

Cincinnati Reds shortstop De La Cruz, 23, become the fifth player since 1901 to have at least 20 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a single season last year. He finished 2024 with 25 homers and led the majors with 67 stolen bases.

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Henderson, 23, was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2023. He participated in the Home Run Derby last season. He finished the year with 37 homers, 92 RBIs and a .281 batting average.