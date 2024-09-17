MLB

MLB players' union sues DraftKings and bet365 over unauthorized use of player images

The suit claims the companies engaged in illegal “use of MLB player images on their sportsbook betting platforms”

By The Associated Press

DraftKings
Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A commercial affiliate of the Major League Baseball Players Association sued DraftKings and bet365 on Monday, alleging unauthorized use of player names and images.

The suit, filed by MLB Players Inc. against Draftkings Inc. and Bet365 Group Ltd. in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia, claims the companies engaged in illegal “use of MLB player images on their sportsbook betting platforms” and of “player names and images in associated advertising, without a license.”

The suit claims unauthorized use of name or likeness under Pennsylvania law, common law misappropriation of publicity, common law misappropriation of identity, and unjust enrichment. MLB Players Inc. asked for an injunction and damages.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The companies did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MLB
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us