All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams was demoted to the minor leagues by the Washington Nationals on Saturday for what manager Dave Martinez said was an internal issue.

Abrams is not expected to play for the big league team for the rest of the season.

“I’m not going to give specifics or talk about specifics because I need to keep these guys and everything on the down low,” Martinez said before the Nationals’ 5-1 victory over the Cubs. “I’ve got other guys out there that I want to support. I’m going to support CJ. He’s a big part of our Nats family, and he will be. At this point, for me, it’s the right thing to do.”

Abrams, who turns 24 on Oct. 3, is hitting .246 with 20 homers, 65 RBIs and 31 stolen bases.

The decision to option Abrams to Triple-A Rochester will cost the player $18,885. His contract calls for a $752,400 salary while in the major leagues and $362,100 while in the minors, and he will get the lower rate of pay for the final nine days of the 186-day season.

Brodie Van Wagenen, Abrams’ agent, declined comment.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Rochester did not qualify for the International League postseason and plays its final game on Sunday. Martinez said Abrams will not play for the Red Wings. He will fly to Washington and then travel to the team’s training complex at West Palm Beach, Florida.