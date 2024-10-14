Mark Vientos hits grand slam to lead Mets over Dodgers in Game 2 of NLCS

The traffic leaving Dodger Stadium might not be quite as bad as it was Sunday. The New York Mets probably sent some fans home early.

They jumped out to a quick lead on a grand slam by Mark Vientos and evened the National League Championship Series with a 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2.

Many fans were likely still in their vehicles on the way to the game when the Dodgers suddenly found themselves facing a deficit -- a reversal of Game 1 when the Mets trailed early in a 9-0 loss.

The Mets surpassed that offensive output in just one plate appearance in Game 2 after Francisco Lindor opened with a leadoff home run, ending the Dodgers' record-tying streak of 33 consecutive scoreless innings.

The scoring continued in the top of the second inning, with Tyrone Taylor hitting an RBI double for a 2-0 lead. With two runners on and two outs, Lindor was intentionally walked to load the bases for Vientos. He battled back from being down 1-2 in the count to launch a grand slam to right-center field, increasing the Mets' lead to 6-0.

Most Dodgers fans did stay until the end of the game, and they did see plenty of traffic on the base paths.

The Dodgers threatened in the sixth inning, loading the bases to knock Mets starter Sean Manaea out of the game after striking out seven over five-plus innings of work. Phil Maton entered and, after getting Will Smith to pop out, allowed a two-run single to Tommy Edman that cut the deficit to 6-3.

Max Muncy, who got the Dodgers on the board in the fifth with a solo home run, then walked to load the bases and put the tying runs on. Maton escaped the jam by getting Kiké Hernandez to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Ryne Stanek took over for Maton, tossing 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Edwin Diaz entered with two on and two out in the eighth inning, getting Hernandez to fly out to right.

The Mets tacked on another run in the ninth on an RBI single by Starling Marte.

Diaz, after allowing the first two batters to reach base in the bottom of the inning, then struck out the side to seal the win. That evened the series and sent Dodgers fans to the exits and into gridlock.

The series shifts to the opposite coast for Game 3 at Citi Field on Wednesday at 8:08 p.m. ET, with the Mets' Luis Severino and Dodgers' Walker Buehler on the mound.

Traffic in New York is not much better, so fans are encouraged to use mass transportation.

