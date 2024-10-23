Los Angeles Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela dies at age 63

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela has died after being admitted to a hospital earlier this month for an unspecified health problem, the Dodgers confirmed Tuesday.

Valenzuela was 63 years old.

The Mexican native was considered one of the iconic players in Major League Baseball history as the dominant southpaw pitcher became the first and only player to win the Cy Young Award and the Rookie of the Year Award in the same season in 1981.

The Los Angeles Dodgers mourn the passing of legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela. pic.twitter.com/MXeBlDzDWJ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 23, 2024

As he also became the first rookie to lead the National League in strikeouts in 1981, the Dodgers won the World Series that season. He made his MLB debut at age 19 with the Dodgers on Sept. 15, 1980.

Valenzuela, who was nicknamed “El Toro,” the Bull, by his fans, drew countless Mexican American fans to Dodger games, sparking a craze known as Fernandomania.

Valenzuela retired from baseball after the 1997 season, finishing his career with a 173-153 record and a 3.54 ERA. He pitched in 453 games and made 424 starts.

In 2003, he returned to the Dodgers as a Spanish-language broadcaster.

His No. 34 was one of 12 retired by the Dodgers.

Dodgers President & CEO Stan Kasten issued a statement expressing the team's grief over the loss of Valenzuela.

“He is one of the most influential Dodgers ever and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of franchise heroes," Kasten's statement read. "He galvanized the fan base with the Fernandomania season of 1981 and has remained close to our hearts ever since, not only as a player but also as a broadcaster. He has left us all too soon. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Linda and his family.”

Valenzuela is survived by his wife, four children and seven grandchildren.