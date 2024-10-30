MLB
Live Updates

Live updates: Dodgers try to close out World Series in Game 5 vs. Yankees

The Dodgers are on the cusp of a title, while the Yankees will try to send the series back to L.A.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • First pitch for Game 5 at Yankee Stadium is set for 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT on Wednesday.
  • The Dodgers have a chance to win their eighth World Series and first since 2020.
  • The Yankees avoided a sweep with an 11-4 win over the Dodgers in Tuesday's Game 4.
  • Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (1-0, 2.82 ERA) will face Dodgers righty Jack Flaherty (1-2, 6.10 ERA).

The New York Yankees have avoided a sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, their mission is to send the 2024 World Series back to the West Coast.

The Dodgers lead the Fall Classic 3-1 after the Yankees picked up an 11-4 victory in Tuesday's Game 4. While New York staved off elimination, it still has a long way to go in its attempt to become the first team to overcome a 3-0 series deficit in the World Series.

New York will turn to its ace, Gerrit Cole, for Game 5 as the team looks to get one step closer to history and a 28th World Series title. The Dodgers, meanwhile, are giving the nod to veteran righty Jack Flaherty.

Follow along for the latest surrounding Game 5 between the Dodgers and Yankees.

This article tagged under:

MLB
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us