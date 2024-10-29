World Series
Live updates: Dodgers aiming for World Series sweep in Game 4 vs. Yankees

The Dodgers have a chance to close out the World Series in the Bronx Tuesday night

What to Know

  • The Dodgers hold a 3-0 series lead over the Yankees after winning Game 3 by a score of 4-2 on Monday.
  • No team has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit in the World Series.
  • Luis Gil will start Game 4 for the Yankees, while the Dodgers will go with a bullpen game.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to break out the brooms in the Bronx on Tuesday.

The team holds a commanding 3-0 series lead in their World Series showdown against the New York Yankees after a 4-2 win in Monday's Game 3. Now, L.A. has a chance to close things out and complete a series sweep.

The Yankees will need to make history to win the Fall Classic. No team has ever clawed back from a 3-0 series deficit in the World Series, and it will need to turn things around in a hurry just to push the series to Game 5.

Follow along with live updates for Game 4 of the 2024 World Series.

