Baseball star Juan Soto shares his parents' reaction to being in the MLB

Juan Soto is at the top of his game kicking off the 2025 Major League Baseball season with the New York Mets. But he didn't get here alone.

The 26-year-old outfielder told TODAY's Peter Alexander in an exclusive interview how his family reacted to him playing at the highest level.

"They're really proud," he said of his parents reaction. "They're really proud of what I do, and they're really happy on everything that I do."

"I'm happy that they're enjoying it because I do this for them, and for my whole family to enjoy, have those emotions and looking for the best living," he continued.

Soto is starting his first season with the Mets after being traded from the New York Yankees. In Peter's full interview, which can be seen on TODAY on March 24, Soto talks about New York fans being torn when he left the Bronx for Queens.

In December, Soto agreed to a 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets, which puts him among the top-paid MLB players. The move across town comes after the Yankees lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series. The Mets had their own playoff run last season, pushing the eventual champion Dodgers to Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.

Prior to his time with the Mets and Yankees, Soto played for the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals. His brother, 19-year-old Elian Soto, currently plays for the Nationals Minor League.

In an iconic baseball matchup, the Soto brothers faced one another in the same MLB Spring Training game for the first time March 20.

“It’s pretty cool to see him and hear about different thoughts, what people think about his swing and all that kind of stuff,” Juan Soto told MLB.com.

Elian was called up from the Minor League to play in the exhibition game, and voiced his excitement to finally play against his older brother.

“I’ve been looking forward to this moment since I was a kid,” Elian Soto told the outlet.

