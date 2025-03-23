Former Yankees star Brett Gardner's 14-year-old son dies after unexpected illness on vacation

Former New York Yankees star Brett Gardner’s teenage son died unexpectedly after falling ill on vacation, the family said Sunday.

Brett Gardner, 41, and his wife, Jessica Gardner, announced the teen’s death via the Yankees’ social media pages. Miller Gardner, 14, became ill alongside several other relatives on the trip, the family said.

“We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st,” they wrote in their statement.

Statement from Brett and Jessica Gardner:



With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many… pic.twitter.com/lBCBVmKGUe — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 23, 2025

The couple, who share an older son, Hunter Gardner, did not disclose further details about their trip or the illness Miller contracted. They requested privacy “as we mourn and search for healing.”

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile,” they wrote. “He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

They thanked “all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time,” extending their prayers to their son’s friends, teammates and “all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief.”

A former outfielder, Brett Gardner spent his 14-season baseball career with the Yankees. He was part of the team when it won its last World Series in 2009, just a year after he made his MLB debut.

In the team’s own statement, the Yankees described Miller Gardner as having “a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature.”

“Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss,” the Yankees said on social media. “It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller.”

