Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela stepping away from broadcasts to focus on health, team says

Fernando Valenzuela will step away from Dodgers broadcast for the remainder of the year to focus on his health, the team said Wednesday.

The Dodgers posted a statement a day after reports circulated about the health of one of the team's most beloved players. Since 2003, Valenzuela has worked for the Dodgers organization as a Spanish-language broadcaster.

"Fernando Valenzuela has stepped away from the Dodgers broadcast booth for the remainder of this year to focus on his health," the Dodgers said. "He and his family truly appreciate the love and support of fans as he aims to return for the 2025 season, and the have asked for privacy during this time."

Details regarding the 63-year-old health condition were not included in the statement. He left the broadcast booth during the series between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres on Sept. 24.

Valenzuela is among the Dodgers' all-time franchise leaders in several categories, ranking fourth in complete games (107), fifth in strikeouts (1,759) and sixth in wins (141). He's the only player in major league history to the win Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award in the same season, doing so in the Dodgers' 1981 World Series campaign.

Valenzuela's 17-year big league career ended in 1997 following stints in Anaheim, Baltimore, Philadelphia, San Diego and St. Louis. He retired as the all-time leader in wins (173) and strikeouts (2,074) among Mexican-born major leaguers.

But his influence is not solely measured by statistics. He won his first eight games in the 1981 season, pitching a shutout in five. That success led to the "Fernandomania" craze and continued in the postseason, when Valenzuela and the Dodgers defeated the Yankees in the World Series. Valenzuela was also on the Dodger team that won the World Series in 1988 over the Oakland As.

The Navajoa, Mexico, native is a member of the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame and the Caribbean Baseball Hall of Fame. His No. 34 has also been retired by the Mexican Baseball League.

Last year, the City of LA issued a proclamation declaring Aug. 11 as "Fernando Valenzuela Day." The six-time All-Star's No. 34 jersey was retired by the team that same year.

After leaving the Dodgers following the 1990 season, the left-hander with the high leg kick pitched for the California Angels, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals.

The National League West champion Dodgers open postseason play Saturday in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. They will host either the Braves or Padres, who lead that series 1-0.