Where does Pete Rose rank among best MLB hitters of all time? Here's the top 20

The baseball world lost an important figure with the death of Pete Rose.

Rose, who grew to popularity as a player with the Cincinnati Reds but undermined his career accomplishments with a betting scandal while managing the franchise, remains baseball's career hits leader.

The former Philadelphia Phillie and Montreal Expo won Rookie of the Year, MVP, three batting titles and three World Series, among other accolades, to cement himself as one of MLB's greatest hitters alongside names like Barry Bonds, Lou Gehrig and more.

So, where does Rose rank among the league's all-time best? Here’s a look at the top 20 batters in big league history:

20. Mike Trout

Trout is a generational five-tool player who can make spectacular catches thanks to his athleticism and blazing speed. But don’t let his all-around excellence detract from just how phenomenal he is as a sheer hitter.

As it stands, Trout is 34th all-time in on-base percentage (.410), 14th in slugging percentage (.581) and 14th in OPS (.991). While injuries have hampered his last five seasons, he already has 378 homers, 954 RBIs and nine Silver Slugger Awards. At 33 years old, and based on the ages in which some of the other players on this list retired, Trout has plenty of time to rise even higher on this list.

19. Ken Griffey Jr.

Griffey knew how to hit, and he knew how to do it in style.

He flaunted one of the prettiest swings in baseball history and used it to launch 630 home runs, good for seventh in big league history. He reached 11 straight All-Star Games following his rookie season, playing in his first Midsummer Classic at just 20 years old. In that 11-year stretch, he also had seven seasons where he won Gold Gloves and Silver Sluggers.

The second half of Griffey’s career was hampered by injuries at the turn of the century. Had he stayed healthy, it’s within reason to wonder if he could have reached the home run heights of Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and perhaps even Barry Bonds.

18. Frank Robinson

Robinson is one of the last players to claim the Triple Crown, hitting 49 homers and 122 RBIs with a .316 batting average with the Baltimore Orioles in 1966. He topped off the season with a World Series MVP honor after leading the O’s to a four-game sweep over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Robinson put together a consistent and outstanding career, making 14 All-Star Game appearances and winning two regular-season MVPs across 21 seasons. He stands 22nd in career RBIs with 1,812 and is still in the top 10 for home runs with a whopping 586.

17. Jimmie Foxx

Foxx was the first AL player to accomplish the Triple Crown, leading the league with 48 homers, 163 RBIs and a .356 batting average with the Philadelphia Athletics in 1933. Somehow, none of those numbers were career highs for the slugger in their respective categories.

Foxx set career bests in home runs and batting average the season prior with 58 long balls and a .364 clip at the plate on his way to winning the first of three MVP awards in his illustrious career. He batted in 175 runners in 1938, which still stands as the fourth-highest total ever for a season.

His 20-year career ended in 1945 and he still remains 10th in MLB history with 1,922 RBIs and 19th with 534 home runs.

16. Pete Rose

Rose may not be enshrined in Cooperstown, but there’s no questioning his prowess at the plate.

The Cincinnati Reds legend is MLB’s all-time hits leader with 4,256, passing Ty Cobb’s 4,189 in September of 1985. He’s also baseball’s career leader in games played, plate appearances and at-bats.

Rose picked up plenty of hardware in his 24-year career, too, winning NL Rookie of the Year, three batting titles, an MVP, a Silver Slugger Award, three World Series titles and a World Series MVP.

Yet, Rose received a lifetime ban from MLB after betting on baseball and the Reds while managing the team, which made him ineligible to get voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

15. Alex Rodriguez

The former Seattle Mariner, Texas Ranger and New York Yankee ranks fifth all-time with 696 home runs and 2,086 RBIs across his 22-year big league career. A-Rod began his career as an 18-year-old -- the first player to reach the majors at age 18 in over a decade -- and finished second in AL MVP voting at age 21. He also held the record for the two richest contracts in MLB history, breaking his $252 million deal with the Rangers in 2001 by opting out of it in 2007 and signing a $275 million deal with the Yankees.

Rodriguez missed a year of action after being suspended for the entirety of the 2014 season for his involvement in MLB’s Biogenesis scandal. He collected 42 more home runs and 117 more RBIs over the next two seasons in New York before retiring, adding even more to his historic stats.

14. Tris Speaker

MLB’s doubles king gets a spot on the list.

Speaker’s 792 two-baggers are 46 more than anyone else in league history. Doubles weren’t just a niche, either. He also ranks top 10 in career batting average (.345, ninth in MLB history) and hits (3,515, fifth in MLB history).

His lone MVP season came in 1912, when he hit .383 with a league-leading 10 home runs.

13. Joe DiMaggio

DiMaggio accomplished perhaps the greatest hitting feat in MLB history.

The Yankees center fielder got a hit in 56 consecutive games from May 15 to July 16 during the 1941 season, far and away the longest hitting streak of all time. Only Rose has amassed a 40-plus-game hitting streak over the last 83 years, and his streak still ended 12 games shy of DiMaggio’s record.

DiMaggio's career accomplishments extend much farther than the hitting streak, too. He won three MVP awards, two batting titles and nine World Series titles. He also earned an All-Star appearance in each of his 13 MLB seasons even though his career was halted by a three-year military service hiatus from 1943 to 1945.

12. Albert Pujols

“The Machine'' was a generational hitter.

His 703 homers rank fourth all-time and his 2,218 RBIs rank second all-time. It speaks to his longevity, too, since he only led the big leagues in home runs twice in his career and RBIs once. He has 12 seasons with 30-plus home runs and 100-plus RBIs, which is tied for second all-time.

Pujols spent 12 years in St. Louis, 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and then had a stint on the other side of Los Angeles, where he increased his career numbers wearing Dodger blue before capping off his career with the Cardinals in 2022.

11. Stan Musial

Musial is one of the most prolific outfield hitters in MLB history.

The Cardinals legend won three MVP awards in his first seven seasons and was named an All-Star in each of his final 20 seasons. Finishing out his career at 41 years old, he totaled 475 home runs and 1,951 RBIs.

Musial is another player whose career was halted by military service. He didn’t miss a beat, though, returning to win the 1946 NL MVP while leading the majors in games, runs, hits, doubles, triples, batting average, slugging percentage, OPS and total bases.

10. Honus Wagner

The face of one of the world’s most coveted vintage sports cards wasn’t too shabby at the plate.

Wagner was one of the first baseball players to ever reach 3,000 hits, ending his career with 3,420. He also collected 101 home runs and 1,732 RBIs in his career and led the league in batting average eight times from 1900 to 1911. He is still top-10 all-time in triples (third) and stolen bases (10th).

His modern legacy is still in the sports card world. A T206 Honus Wagner card sold for $7.25 million in August 2022.

9. Rogers Hornsby

Only one MLB player finished his career with a higher batting than Hornsby, who ended with a .358 figure. Hornsby led the league in batting average seven times in his career, including six consecutive years from 1920-1925 with the Cardinals. His .424 average in 1924 is the second-highest single-season output since 1900 -- and the only higher mark came in 1901 from Nap Lajoie.

Hornsby stretched his career out 23 years, compiling 301 homers and 1,584 RBIs. Those numbers don’t stack up with more modern sluggers, but he possessed an all-time ability to hit for contact.

8. Lou Gehrig

Gehrig was the best player on perhaps the most dominant team in MLB history -- even better than Ruth.

The first baseman won MVP in 1927, the same year the “Murderer’s Row” Yankees went 110-44 en route to their first of back-to-back World Series titles. He picked up 47 homers, 173 RBIs and a .373 batting average. He surpassed that RBI mark in 1931 by driving in 185 runs, a number that is the second-highest single-season total in league history. His 1,995 career RBIs remain the sixth-most all-time. Gehrig’s 2,130 consecutive games played from June 1, 1925, to April 30, 1939, also stood as a record for 59 years.

The slugger capped off his career at age 36 with his famous “luckiest man on the face of the earth” at Yankee Stadium in 1939, and he died of ALS just two years later.

7. Mickey Mantle

Mantle was great at all things baseball, but perhaps the two aspects he excelled best were hitting and winning.

The Yankees outfielder finished his historic career with 536 homers, 1,509 RBIs and a .298 batting average. He trails only Ruth in the home run category in Yankees history.

He also earned three MVP awards, 20 All-Star Game appearances and the Triple Crown in 1956. His 52 home runs that year are the most ever in a Triple Crown season, and he capped the year off by winning one of his seven World Series titles.

6. Ty Cobb

Ty Cobb put up “Road to the Show” numbers in his career.

He is MLB’s all-time leader in batting average (.362), second all-time in hits (4,189) and second all-time in runs (2,245). He’s also top-five all-time in triples (second), doubles (fourth), stolen bases (fourth), at-bats (fifth) and on-base percentage (seventh). The man knew how to fill up the stat sheet.

Just look at his 1911 season. He led the entire league in runs, hits, doubles, triples, RBIs, stolen bases, batting average, slugging percentage, OPS and total bases.

It can be tough to conceptualize baseball from 100 years ago -- Cobb’s career ended the same year that sliced bread was invented -- but his stats stand the test of time.

5. Hank Aaron

The late Hank Aaron held the title of home run king for 33 years.

Hammerin’ Hank passed Babe Ruth on April 8, 1974, with his 715th career homer and finished his career with 755. He remains the RBI king, though, totaling 2,297 across his 23 MLB seasons.

The baseball icon put together perhaps the most durable career in the sport’s history, too. He is third all-time in games played (3,298) and second in at-bats (12,364) across his 23 seasons. He also holds a record with his 25 All-Star Game appearances. (The league held the Midsummer Classic twice a year from 1959 to 1962. Still, Aaron also holds the record for most seasons on an All-Star roster at 21.)

4. Ted Williams

Nobody was better at getting on base than Teddy Ballgame.

Williams is MLB’s all-time leader in on-base percentage at .482, meaning he reached on just under half of his plate appearances. He is also the last player to reach a .400 batting average in a season, hitting .406 in the 1941 campaign.

On top of that, Williams picked up power stats, as well. He’s tied for 20th all-time in homers with 521 and is 16th all-time in RBIs with 1,839. He finished with those numbers while missing three seasons from 1943 to 1945 due to military service. To tally the stats he did while forfeiting three years of his prime adds to his case as the greatest hitter who ever lived.

3. Willie Mays

Mays made his most iconic play in center field with “The Catch,” but his work at the plate is tough to top. He ranks sixth all-time in home runs with 660 and 12th all-time in hits with 3,283 across his 22-year MLB career. He missed the 1953 season for military service, so those numbers had the chance to be even higher.

The San Francisco Giants legend recently died in June 2024 at age 93, but remains one of MLB’s greatest all-around baseball players.

2. Barry Bonds

Bonds was one of the faces of MLB’s steroid era, but his numbers and ability are objectively historic.

MLB’s home run king surpassed Aaron on Aug. 7, 2007, with his 756th career long ball and finished his career with 762. He also ranks third in runs scored with 2,227 and sixth in RBIs with 1,996. His 162.7 career wins above replacement -- more than an entire season’s worth of games -- are the highest of anybody who was strictly a position player.

Bonds is also the most dangerous hitter of all-time when it comes to not swinging in the batter’s box. He is No. 1 all-time in walks drawn at 2,558, 368 more than the No. 2 player in Rickey Henderson. Crazy enough, the difference is even greater between Bonds and the No. 2 player in intentional walks drawn. Bonds was intentionally walked 688 times, a whopping 372 more than Pujols’ 316. Some of those occasions even happened with the bases loaded, giving him a free RBI without lifting the bat off his shoulder.

1. Babe Ruth

Ruth held the all-time home run record for nearly 40 years before Aaron surpassed him in 1975. He now sits third in homers with 714, second in all-time RBIs with 2,214 and 10th in batting average at .342. Oh, and he also compiled 94 wins with a 2.28 ERA on the mound for his career with the Red Sox and Yankees.

The Great Bambino’s overall value cannot be understated. He ranks No. 1 all-time in WAR, which in hand makes him the single most valuable baseball player in history.