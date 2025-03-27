Alex Rodriguez says umpires stink.

No, not at calling balls and strikes. They smell, just like sweaty baseball players.

So, A-Rod is going to bat for umps in his latest commercial for Lysol Laundry Sanitizer that debuted on Opening Day.

“Bacteria and sweat can lead to seriously stinky clothes, which I can attest as a player,” Rodriguez recently told NBC Local. “So, umpires get stinky, and we come in and help out.”

A-Rod's World Series prediction

Those umpires are back behind the plate across the country today with the Major League Baseball season officially getting underway. How it ends this fall could come as a surprise if Rodriguez’s prediction plays out, with one team reaching the World Series for the first time in over 40 years.

“The one thing I will not sleep on is the Baltimore Orioles,” said Rodriguez, who hit 696 career home runs, the fifth most in MLB history. “The Baltimore Orioles I think can win 100 games. In many ways, everyone is talking about the Yankees and the Red Sox, but I think the Orioles have a chance to be the head of the class in the American League.”

The Orioles are not far removed from a triple-digit victory season, having gone 101-61 in 2023 for their winningest season since 1979. They followed that up with a 91-win campaign last year. But each season ended without a single postseason victory, with the O’s having been swept in the 2023 ALDS and 2024 Wild Card Series. Rodriguez believes that will change this season.

“I'm a big, big believer in continuity,” he said. “So, they’re a young team, think about them like they’re almost like juniors or seniors in college now, but they’ve come together. Freshman year, they came out and made a big splash. Sophomore year is always the toughest, plus they had a tough injury with their closer. I think this year they have new ownership, they have good mojo, they have continuity.”

Rodriguez’s pick for the Orioles’ opponent in the Fall Classic comes as no surprise. He expects the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers to once again reach the World Series, comparing the dominance of the team to a young Tiger Woods.

“Reminds me a little bit of when Tiger was in his prime, where it was Tiger against the field,” Rodriguez said. “I feel it’s the Dodgers against the field.”

Yankees with beards?!

The field includes the defending American League champion New York Yankees, who lost Juan Soto in free agency and Gerrit Cole to injury, but added Cody Bellinger and Max Fried.

“For them it’s just play par golf, just move on to live another day,” Rodriguez said. “Look to get healthy and hot at the right time in the summer, kind of leading into the fall, just play really, really strong fundamental baseball. I think one of the things Brian Cashman did a really good job of is addressing some of their liabilities, which kind of all came together in that fifth inning of Game 5 -- which is a bit of a lack of fundamentals, lack of focus on those details. I think they’re really much better off going into this year, and then when the time is right, I’m sure they have the resources to go out and plug and play whatever they need at the deadline.”

And those players will be permitted to have a beard. The Yankees lifted their long-standing facial-hair policy that limited players to having nothing more than a mustache.

“I was surprised,” Rodriguez said, joking it would not have impacted him as a player because he’s unsuccessfully been trying to grow a beard for 30 years.

“It was wild pivot for the organization, a rule that had been on there since 1973 when George Steinbrenner acquired the team,” he said. “Give them credit, they’re fluid, they’re willing to change, they’re not just married to whatever the past was.”

Clean-shaven faces are now part of that past – as is Soto.

Advice for Juan Soto

The 26-year-old signed a 15-year, $765 million contract with the crosstown rival New York Mets. Rodriguez also changed teams as a marquee free agent at the height of his career when he left the Seattle Mariners for the Texas Rangers in 2001 at the age of 25.

“What advice would I give him? I think slow and steady wins the race,” Rodriguez said. “Don’t try to get all [15] years done in one at bat or one month. But I think he's really well positioned. I think he has perfect training. He’s been around a little bit, he’s already been a world champion, he's already been to another World Series, he played in New York, he understands the media market, which is one of the biggest and toughest challenges of New York, he's already done that very, very well. So, take your time, be patient and play the long game.”

What does he think Soto saw in the Mets that convinced him to change New York boroughs?

“I think Alex and Steve Cohen are very compelling owners,” Rodriguez said. “They have a really big vision, they have tremendous resources, they’re avid, avid enormous Mets fans. They’ve been partners with the Mets now for over a decade. Usually when Steve Cohen wants something, he gets it. And I’m sure he made a really strong compelling argument of why Juan Soto's career was better with the Mets than the Yankees.”

Soto returns to Yankee Stadium for his first game as a member of the Mets on May 16.

“He's gonna get a Bronx reaction,” Rodriguez said with a smile.

Does baseball need a salary cap?

Rodriguez, an MLB analyst for Fox, won three MVP awards and one World Series during his 22-year playing career. He recorded 3,115 hits and 2,086 RBIs – the fourth most all-time. He also set financial records, signing a 10-year, $252 million contract with the Rangers in 2000 that at the time was the largest deal in MLB history.

He is now set to become one of the majority owners of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves. Having first been a well-compensated baseball player and now expected to be at the other side of the bargaining table as a team owner, Rodriguez was asked if he feels MLB needs a salary cap like the NBA amid the league’s increasing payroll disparity among its teams.

“I don’t know what the answer is, but I think you have much smarter people than me that are having to figure that out now,” Rodriguez said. “I do think that you need a system where somehow everybody has an opportunity. I’m not sure what that looks like, but I think they’ll figure it out. And again, we have to make sure that the game stays healthy and it stays fair, and more teams than the Yankees and Mets have an opportunity to win year in and year out.”

In order to improve fairness and speed up the game, two new rule changes have been implemented for the 2025 MLB season.

Robot umpires? 'I hate it'

In the years to come, balls and strikes could be determined by robot umpires, a computerized system that MLB recently tested during spring training games.

Stadiums are outfitted with cameras that track each pitch and judge whether it crossed home plate within the strike zone. In early testing, umpires wore ear buds and would hear “ball” or “strike,” then relay that to players and fans with traditional hand signals as part of the Automated Ball-Strike System.

A-Rod, however, does not want to see robot umpires replace the stinky umpires.

“I hate it,” he said. “But I’m a bit of an old school guy. I don’t believe robots should be taking the jobs of human beings. I think umpires are some of the most undervalued assets that we have in sports, and I love to see them be a part of it. I mean, they’re so damn good, and we have to support them and not replace them.”

