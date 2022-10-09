mlb playoffs

MLB Twitter Roasts Mets for Playing Edwin Díaz's Trumpet Song Vs. Padres

The Mets ended up losing 6-0 in Game 3 as the Padres moved on

By Sanjesh Singh

MLB Twitter roasts Mets for playing Edwin Díaz’s trumpet song vs. Padres originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Maybe playing Edwin Díaz’s trumpet entrance down 4-0 in an elimination game isn’t such a great idea.

With the New York Mets trailing the San Diego Padres 4-0 in the top of the eighth in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card series, Díaz entered the game to the trumpeting sounds of “Narco” by Australian musician Timmy Trumpet.

But in this situation, the optics were not so great. As Mr. Met got his trumpet on, the Padres fans cheered it on note by note.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The reactions continued on social media, as the Padres ended up taking a 6-0 lead going into the ninth. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter from the moment:

Sports

NFL power rankings

NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Few Contenders Emerge From Pack

NFL

NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule 2022: How to Watch Marquee Matchups on NBC

Through nine innings, the Mets had logged just one hit, which came from first baseman Pete Alonso. Otherwise, Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove and Co., ear checks and all, had New York’s offense locked down.

San Diego will now play the Los Angeles Dodgers in a massive Southern California matchup. Díaz’s trumpet entrance, on the other hand, won’t be played until next year.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

mlb playoffsMLBNew York MetsSan Diego Padres
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us