MLB Twitter Confused by Duck-Goose Hybrid Interrupting Padres-Dodgers Game

A greater white-fronted goose caused havoc on and off the field on Wednesday

By Sanjesh Singh

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a…duck? Or is it a goose?

That was the question on top of MLB fans’ minds after a greater white-fronted goose interrupted Game 2 of the San Diego Padres-Los Angeles Dodgers NLDS showdown.

During the bottom of the eighth inning with the Padres leading the Dodgers 5-3 with two outs, the goose plopped itself onto the field at Dodger Stadium, much to the confusion of spectators watching it unfold live and on television.

Here are some of the best reactions from MLB Twitter:

Video: Wild Goose Gets Loose on the Field at Dodger Stadium During Game 2 of NLDS

Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux got a hit right after the situation, so maybe it was just a rallying goose all along. 

Here’s a clip of the grounds crew removing the goose from the outfield: 

In the end, the Padres held off the Dodgers 5-3 to knot up the series at 1-1 with Game 3 headed to Petco Park on Friday. The real question is: Will the goose return?

