MLB Trade Deadline

MLB Trade Deadline: Brewers Send Josh Hader to Padres

Milwaukee wasn't going to be able to re-sign the soon-to-be free agent reliever and found a package with four players that it felt was enough in return for its All-Star closer

By Tim Stebbins

NBC Universal, Inc.

Brewers trade All-Star closer Josh Hader to Padres originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The best reliever in the NL Central over the last five seasons is headed west.

The Brewers are trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to the Padres, according to multiple reports, including ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Hader, who's been in trade rumors in recent offseasons, earned his fourth All-Star nod this season for the division-leading Brewers.

His numbers have dipped since last month's series against the Cubs in Milwaukee. Through July 3, he had a 1.05 ERA in 27 appearances, converting 25 of 26 save chances.

He allowed runs in consecutive appearances against the Cubs on July 4 and 6, and since July 4 has a 14.04 ERA in 10 appearances.

He ends his Brewers tenure with a 1.97 ERA in 33 appearances against the Cubs, striking out 77 in 45 2/3 innings.

