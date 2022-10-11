MLB

MLB Rumors: D-Backs Hoping for Madison Bumgarner Trade in 2023 Season

Bumgarner signed a five-year, $85-million deal with Arizona in 2020

By Taylor Wirth

Report: D-backs hope to trade MadBum during 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Madison Bumgarner's time with the Arizona Diamondbacks could be short-lived. 

Signing a five-year, $85-million contract with the D-backs prior to the 2020 season, Bumgarner could be on his way out next season. 

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported in his "Nightengale's Notebook" column that Arizona is hoping Bumgarner pitches well enough to begin the 2023 season so that they can trade him. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The Diamondbacks will bring struggling veteran Madison Bumgarner to spring training, hoping he can pitch well enough to trade him," Nightengale writes. "He’s owed $37 million over the next two seasons, and the D-backs would likely have to eat most of it. Barring a dramatic turnaround, it will go down as the D-backs' worst free-agent signing in franchise history, paying him $85 million over five years."

In three seasons with Arizona, Bumgarner has a 15-29 record with a 4.98 ERA across 346 2/3 innings pitched. His tenure with the D-backs largely has been disappointing and the 33-year-old has pitched nowhere near expectations.

Once a World Series hero with the Giants, Bumgarner could prove valuable to a contending team down the stretch in 2023. 

Sports

USWNT 39 mins ago

Mia Bhuta Becomes First Indian-American to Represent USWNT at World Cup

NHL 1 hour ago

Colorado Avalanche Unveil 14-Karat White Gold 2022 Stanley Cup Championship Ring

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLBArizona Diamondbacks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us