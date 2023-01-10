Carlos Correa

MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa, Twins Finalizing Six-Year, $200M Contract

Correa had previously agreed to deals with the Giants and Mets

By Angelina Martin

Report: Correa, Twins finalizing six-year, $200M contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Minnesota Twins appear to be winners of the never-ending Carlos Correa sweepstakes.

The All-Star shortstop is finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The news comes less than a month after Correa's reported deals with both the Giants and New York Mets fell through due to concerns with his physical.

This story will be updated ...

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Carlos CorreaMLBMinnesota Twins
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us