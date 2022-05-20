MLB

MLB Reporter Hit in Head by '95 MPH Line Drive' in Giants-Rockies Game Is Recovering

It's not the first time Kelsey Wingert has been struck and injured by a foul ball

Colorado Rockies television reporter Kelsey Wingert
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert says she's recovering after being struck in the head by a line drive foul ball during the ninth inning of the Colorado Rockies' game against the San Francisco Giants earlier this week.

“I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head,” Wingert said in a tweet, along with a photo that showed a row of stitches on her forehead.

Wingert, who covers the Rockies for AT&T Sportsnet, was in the camera well past the Rockies' first-base dugout on Monday night. Giants outfielder Austin Slater fouled a ball off Rockies reliever Daniel Bard and the ball hit Wingert.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

She said she spent five hours in a hospital, where tests revealed no fractures or internal bleeding. She said she "received internal & external stitches.”

Wingert and the Rockies also retweeted a statement from AT&T SportsNet about the incident.

“Reporter @KelsWingert was hit by a foul ball during Monday’s Rockies game. Kelsey immediately received medical attention and we’re happy to share that she’s doing well under the circumstances,” the statement read. “We’re wishing Kelsey a speedy recovery and we’ll see her soon on the @Rockies broadcast.”

Wingert also was hit by a foul ball in 2018, when she was covering the Atlanta Braves for Fox Sports South. She suffered a broken right eye socket when she was struck by a foul ball from Odubel Herrera of the Philadelphia Phillies.

More MLB Coverage

Cincinnati Reds May 15

MLB-Worst Reds Lose to Pirates Despite Throwing Combined No-Hitter

Matt Harvey May 17

MLB Suspends Orioles' Matt Harvey 60 Games for Drug Distribution

Buster Posey announced Thursday that he is retiring from Major League Baseball. The seven-time All-Star catcher played his entire career with the San Francisco Giants, winning three World Series titles during his run.
Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MLBSan Francisco GiantsColorado Rockies
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us