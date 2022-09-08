MLB announces 30 nominees for 2022 Roberto Clemente Award originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Major League Baseball revealed the 30 nominees for the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award on Thursday.

The award is one of the most prestigious honors in baseball. It is handed to a player who represents the sport and Clemente himself on and off the field through character, community presence and philanthropic efforts. Originally called the Commissioner’s Award, the league renamed it after Clemente in 1973.

Each organization selects a player to be nominated for the honor, and 16 players from this year’s group are first-year nominees:

Teams were allowed to maintain their original nominees even if a player was traded.

Clemente was the first Latin American player to be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame. He died on Dec. 31, 1972, in a plane crash while attempting to provide aid for earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

Along with the Roberto Clemente Award, the league pays tribute to the former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder each September with Roberto Clemente Day, where players can wear his No. 21 on the field.