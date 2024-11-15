Looking back at Mike Tyson's most memorable boxing moments

For four decades, Mike Tyson has been must-see TV.

That will hold true once again on Friday when the 58-year-old boxing legend faces streamer-turned-boxer Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The tilt, which will air live on Netflix, has already created substantial buildup. Tyson and Paul have been jawing at one another for months, and Tyson took things to another level at Thursday's weigh-in by slapping Paul in the face.

While Tyson's antics and behavior have garnered notoriety over the years, Friday night's fight will once again give boxing fans the gift of Tyson's fighting.

Before Tyson steps into the ring against Paul, here's a look back at his top boxing moments.

Tyson bests Trevor Berbick

Tyson ushered in a new era of boxing in his first title fight.

At just 20 years old, Tyson became the youngest heavyweight boxing champion in history on Nov. 22, 1986, when he knocked out titleholder Trevor Berbick. Tyson used a vicious three-punch combination to secure the win, showcasing his legendary speed and power.

Tyson knocks out Tony Tubbs in Tokyo

Tyson had already become an American icon by the spring of 1988. However, with a knockout of Tony Tubbs that March, he showed out on the international stage.

Tyson beat Tubbs with a TKO in the second round at the Tokyo Dome and created even more buildup for his next fight.

Tyson defeats Michael Spinks

Following the convincing win over Tubbs, Tyson put together the most impressive victory of his career.

Boxing legends like Muhammad Ali and Ray Leonard had picked Spinks to defeat Tyson in their June 1988 showdown. Tyson turned the tables in a hurry, knocking the former Olympic champion out in 91 seconds. It was the only loss of Spinks' career and Tyson was cemented as one of the best boxers of all time.

Tyson breaks Razor Ruddock's jaw

Tyson defeated Donovan "Razor" Ruddock twice in 1991, and he made sure to leave a mark in the second fight.

Three months after beating Ruddock by TKO, Tyson won a rematch in a 12-round unanimous decision. Ruddock left with a broken jaw, while Tyson walked away with one last win before a four-year hiatus.

Tyson bites Evander Holyfield's ear

No Tyson list would be complete without his second bout against Evander Holyfield.

Tyson bit off a chunk of Holyfield's ear during the third round of the 1997 fight, creating one of the most infamous moments in sports history.

