Mike Trout falls one game shy of matching home run streak record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For the first time in more than a week, Mike Trout went an entire baseball game without hitting a home run.

The Los Angeles Angels star entered Tuesday's game having homered in seven consecutive games, one shy of the major-league record held by Dale Long, Don Mattingly and Ken Griffey Jr. Trout was unable to tie the mark, going 0-for-3 with a walk in a 3-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

Trout flied out to center in his first at-bat, walked on four pitches in his next plate appearance, lined out to center next trip up and then hit a fly ball to right in the eighth inning, falling one homer shy of history.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The record of eight consecutive games was first set in 1956 by Long, a first baseman for the Pittsburgh Pirates who hit a career-high 27 home runs that season. It was matched in 1987 by Mattingly and in 1993 by Griffey.

Trout, whose streak began on Sept. 4, became the sixth player since Griffey to homer in seven straight games.

9/4: HR

9/5: HR

9/6: HR

9/7: HR

9/9: HR

9/10: HR

9/12: HR



Just a week in the life of @MikeTrout. #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/YhWHJS2Z7l — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2022

He has 35 home runs this season, which is tied for fourth most in the league despite missing more than a month of the season with a back condition.